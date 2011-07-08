Photos of NASA's Last Space Shuttle Launch

STS-135 Launch Spectators on the A. Max Brewer Bridge in Titusville, Florida

NASA/Frank Michaux

After 30 years and 135 missions, residents and visitors to Florida's Space Coast crowd the new A. Max Brewer Bridge in Titusville to see the rocket's red glare of NASA's Space Shuttle Program soar for the last time on July 8, 2011.

Guests Line NASA Causeway for Atlantis Launch

NASA/Frank Michaux

After 30 years and 135 missions, invited guests congregate along the NASA Causeway to see the rocket's red glare of NASA's Space Shuttle Program soar for the last time, on July 8, 2011

Spectators in Boats View the Atlantis Launch

NASA/Frank Michaux

After 30 years and 135 missions, residents and visitors to Florida's Space Coast traverse the waters near Port Canaveral to see the rocket's red glare of NASA's Space Shuttle Program soar for the last time, July 8, 2011.

Atlantis Lifts Off

Roger Guillemette for SPACE.com

Shuttle Atlantis is seen a few moments into its final flight on July 8, 2011.

Last Shuttle Crew Waves Farewell

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Dressed in their bright-orange launch-and-entry suits, the final four astronauts to launch aboard a space shuttle wave to media and employees cheering them on in front of the Astronaut Crew Quarters in the Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 8, 2011. From left, are STS-135 Mission Specialists Rex Walheim and Sandy Magnus, Pilot Doug Hurley, and Commander Chris Ferguson.

A View from Above

NASA Kennedy (via Twitter)

The space shuttle Atlantis' last launch on July 8, 2011 is seen from above through the window of a Shuttle Training Aircraft.

Close-up of Atlantis' Launch

Roger Guillemette for SPACE.com

Atlantis just clears the tower in this closer view of the launch on July 8, 2011.

Shuttle Atlantis Launches on Mission STS-135

NASA

Shuttle Atlantis launched on mission STS-135 July 8, 2011.

Atlantis Clears the Tower

NASA TV

Shuttle Atlantis clears the tower, July 8, 2011.

Elmo Talks with NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino

NASA/Paul E. Alers

NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, left, and Sesame Street's Elmo speak at the STS-135 Tweetup on July 7, 2011 at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Elmo asked the astronauts questions about living and working in space.

Don't Burn that Flag!

NASA Kennedy (via Twitter)

Atlantis appears to fly past flags at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on July 8, 2011.