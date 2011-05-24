Photos: NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle for Deep Space Flights

Orion Crew Module and Service Module

NASA

Artist's impression of the Orion crew module and service module. Image released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Crew and Service Module

NASA

Orion crew and service module. Image released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Crew and Service Module (Annotated)

NASA

Orion crew and service module with annotations. Image released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Crew Module Construction

NASA

Orion crew module under construction. Image released Jan. 16, 2013.

NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle Concept

NASA

Artist's rendering of the Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle on a deep space mission.

NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle in Testing

Lockheed Martin

The Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle being assembled and tested at Lockheed Martin's Vertical Testing Facility in Colorado

Cutaway: NASA's Multi Purpose Crew Vehicle

NASA

Cutaway view of the Multi Purpose Crew Vehicle.

NASA Timeline for Deep Space Vehicle

NASA

Timeline for development of the Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle.

Where NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle Is Made

NASA

Supported by team members across the nation, the Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company in Colorado is leading the development effort as NASA’s prime contractor for the Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle

Lockheed Martin Orion capsule testing facility

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin’s Space Operations Simulation Center in Colorado can simulate on-orbit docking maneuvers, using mockups of NASA's Orion space capsule (left) and the International Space Station.

NASA's Orion Space Capsule

NASA

NASA's Orion Space Capsule