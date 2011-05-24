Photos: NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle for Deep Space Flights

Orion Crew Module and Service Module
Artist's impression of the Orion crew module and service module. Image released Jan. 16, 2013.
Orion Crew and Service Module
Orion crew and service module. Image released Jan. 16, 2013.
Orion Crew and Service Module (Annotated)
Orion crew and service module with annotations. Image released Jan. 16, 2013.
Orion Crew Module Construction
Orion crew module under construction. Image released Jan. 16, 2013.
NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle Concept
Artist's rendering of the Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle on a deep space mission.
NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle in Testing
The Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle being assembled and tested at Lockheed Martin's Vertical Testing Facility in Colorado
Cutaway: NASA's Multi Purpose Crew Vehicle
Cutaway view of the Multi Purpose Crew Vehicle.
NASA Timeline for Deep Space Vehicle
Timeline for development of the Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle.
Where NASA's Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle Is Made
Supported by team members across the nation, the Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company in Colorado is leading the development effort as NASA’s prime contractor for the Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle
Lockheed Martin Orion capsule testing facility
Lockheed Martin’s Space Operations Simulation Center in Colorado can simulate on-orbit docking maneuvers, using mockups of NASA's Orion space capsule (left) and the International Space Station.
NASA's Orion Space Capsule
