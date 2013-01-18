Gallery: President Obama and NASA

President Obama Speaks at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

NASA

President Barack Obama spoke at the Operations and Checkout Building at NASA Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on Thursday, April 15, 2010.

President Obama Speaks at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

NASA/Bill Ingalls

President Barack Obama waves farewell after speaking at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on Thursday, April 15, 2010. Obama visited Kennedy to deliver remarks on the bold new course the administration is charting to maintain U.S. leadership in human space flight.

President Obama Meets the Final Shuttle Crew in the White House

White House/Pete Souza

Janet Kavandi, Director of Flight Crew Operations at Johnson Space Center, presents President Obama with a jacket during a drop by with the crew of the Space Shuttle Atlantis in the Oval Office, Nov. 1, 2011. The jacket features patches from several past space shuttle missions. Pictured in the background, from left, are: Pilot Doug Hurley, Mission Specialist Sandy Magnus, Commander Chris Ferguson and Mission Specialist Rex Walheim.

President Obama Receives NASA Jacket

White House/Pete Souza

From left, Space Shuttle Atlantis STS-135 Pilot Doug Hurley, Mission Specialist Sandy Magnus, Commander Chris Ferguson and Mission Specialist Rex Walheim watch from the background as Janet Kavandi, Director of Flight Crew Operations at Johnson Space Center, Texas, presents President Obama with a jacket from Space Shuttle Atlantis's final mission, in the Oval Office, Nov. 1, 2011.

First Family Under Atlantis

NASA/Bill Ingalls

President Barack Obama holds hands with his daughter Malia as they walk under the space shuttle Atlantis with First Lady Michelle Obama, Sasha, and Marian Robinson during a tour of NASA Orbital Processing Facility. Astronaut Janet Kavandi and United Space Alliance project lead for thermal protection systems Terry White, right, lead the tour at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 29, 2011.

President Obama Meets the STS-134 Crew

NASA/Bill Ingalls

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama share a laugh with STS-134 space shuttle Endeavor commander Mark Kelly (with back to camera), right, and shuttle astronauts, from left, Andrew Feustel, European Space Agency’s Roberto Vittori, Michael Fincke, Gregory H. Johnson, and Greg Chamitoff, after their launch was scrubbed, Friday, April 29, 2011, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The First Family Arrives for NASA Visit

NASA

President Barack Obama and his family still visited NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, April 29 despite a delayed launch of the space shuttle Endeavour. In this photo, President Obama and one of his two daughters exit Air Force One at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station before boarding a helicopter to visit the nearby spaceport.

Obama Flies Near Space Shuttle Launch Pad

Roger Guillemette for SPACE.com

Marine One, a helicopter carrying President Barack Obama and his family, flies near the space shuttle Endeavour and NASA's Launch Pad 39A during a visit on April 29, 2011 following a launch delay for the shuttle's final mission. Another helicopter is accompanying Marine One.

Obama Asks Congress to Shift $100M from NASA for Job Initiatives

NASA/Bill Ingalls

U.S. President Barack Obama speaking at NASA Kennedy Space Center.

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and Mark Kelly at Tucson Memorial Service

White House/Pete Souza

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and Mark Kelly (at far right), the husband of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, listen to remarks by Daniel Hernandez, the intern who helped save the life of Rep. Giffords during the Tucson shootings. This memorial service took place at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on Jan. 12, 2011.

President Obama Calls Astronauts on Shuttle, Station

White House/Pete Souza

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to the shuttle and station crew members on March 24, 2009 during the STS-119 mission.