Blood Red Moon: Photos of 2010's Total Lunar Eclipse

The Light of a Reddened Moon

Jimmy Westlake

This photo of the total lunar eclipse of Dec. 20, 2010 by Jimmy Westlake shows the blue edge to Earth's shadow set against the reddened moon.

The Washington Monument During the 2010 Total Lunar Eclipse

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Washington Monument is seen as the full moon is shadowed by the Earth during a total lunar eclipse on the arrival of the winter solstice, Tuesday, December 21, 2010 in Washington. From beginning to end, the eclipse lasted about three hours and twenty-eight minutes.

A Blood Red Moon

Kevin R. Witman

Photo of the Dec. 20, 2010 total lunar eclipse from Cochranville, Pa. taken by Kevin R. Witman, using a Meade LX50 10" Schmidt Cassegrain telescope and a Canon XS DSLR camera.

Shuttle Discovery and the Lunar Eclipse

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Space shuttle Discovery waits to roll back from Launch Pad 39A to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the early morning hours of Dec 21, 2010, with the beginning of the total lunar eclipse clearly in view.

Lunar Sight

Kevin R. Witman

Another photo from Kevin R. Witman of Cochranville, Pa. of Dec. 20, 2010's total lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse and Star Cluster

Jimmy Westlake

The totally eclipsed moon appears near the feet of the Gemini Twins and near the M35 star cluster on Dec. 20, 2010 in this photo by Jimmy Westlake taken near Dublin, Ga.

And the Winner Is ...

NASA/JPL-via Kieth Burns

This montage of images taken by skywatcher Kieth Burns shows the Dec. 20, 2010 total lunar eclipse. The photos won a NASA contest to become an official NASA/JPL wallpaper for the public.

2010 Total Lunar Eclipse of U.S. Capital

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A total lunar eclipse is seen as the full moon is shadowed by the Earth on the arrival of the winter solstice, Tuesday, December 21, 2010 in Arlington, VA. From beginning to end, the eclipse lasted about three hours and twenty-eight minutes.

2010 Total Lunar Eclipse of U.S. Capital Begins

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A total lunar eclipse begins as the full moon is shadowed by the Earth on the arrival of the winter solstice, Tuesday, December 21, 2010 in Arlington, VA. From beginning to end, the eclipse lasted about three hours and twenty-eight minutes.

Almost Complete 2010 Total Lunar Eclipse of U.S. Capital

NASA/Bill Ingalls

A nearly total lunar eclipse is seen as the full moon is shadowed by the Earth on the arrival of the winter solstice, Tuesday, December 21, 2010 in Arlington, VA. From beginning to end, the eclipse lasted about three hours and twenty-eight minutes.

How the Dec. 2010 Lunar Eclipse Worked

NASA/GSFC

This NASA chart depicts which countries will be able to see the total lunar eclipse of 2010 on Dec. 20-21.