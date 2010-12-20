Tonight's Lunar Eclipse Comes With a Rare Twist

A rare event not seen in 372 years will occur early Tuesday
And if that's not enough, a minor meteor shower is expected
Weather permitting, viewers in North and South America, as
On the East Coast of North America, the lunar eclipse begins
How it works
During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth gets between
Monday's eclipse is particularly special because it also aligns
Winter solstice is also the shortest day of the year, with
Winter solstice has not coincided with a total lunar eclipse
What to look for
Watching an eclipse is simple. Just go out and look up. The
Depending on how much particulate matter is in our atmosphere, the moon may turn a deep
No telescopes
Furthermore, the eclipse is falling during the Ursids meteor shower. These underappreciated shooting
Lunar lore
Lunar eclipses have fueled much lore and hype and have generated
Christopher Columbus, knowing an eclipse would occur in 1504,
Nowadays science tells us that eclipses are a simple result
Many researchers have tried for decades to find statistical
The full moon is beautiful, and a total lunar eclipse is
