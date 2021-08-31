(Image credit: U.S. Air Force)

The U.S. Space Force has a mini-fleet of two robotic X-37B space planes , which have been flying secret missions since 2010.

The most recent mission, called OTV-6, launched in May 2020 and is ongoing. As that name suggests, it's the sixth flight for the robotic X-37B, which is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV). The other five OTV missions launched in April 2010, March 2011, December 2012, May 2015 and September 2017.

We've assembled 10 surprising facts about the military space plane for you.