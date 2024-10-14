William Shatner's iconic phaser headlines the 'Bid Long & Prosper' 'Star Trek' auction (Video)

Bid Long & Prosper | William Shatner | Extended Interview - YouTube Watch On

Crack open your Tribble piggybank and prepare for an auction of stellar proportions when Julien's Auctions and Infinity Festival presents the "Bid Long & Prosper" "Star Trek" auction on Nov. 9, 2024.

This exclusive exhibition and live auction showcase over 200 authentic "Star Trek" props and costumes. It will be held in Los Angeles at the culmination of Infinity Festival which runs from Nov. 6-9 at The Aster, offering speakers from AGBO, SEGA, NVIDIA, Z by HP, ILM Immersive, and more. The multimedia festival which unites storytellers and technologists, will also present a never-seen Dolby Cinema screening of "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" Director's Cut.

William Shatner takes aim with his original Star Trek phaser. (Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Among the many "Star Trek" treasures featured in this event are William Shatner's original "Captain James T. Kirk" Phaser and Communicator & Iconic Yellow Tunic, a USS Enterprise Helm and Navigation Console, Leonard Nimoy's "Spock" Robe and Headband from "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," a DeForest Kelley "Dr. Leonard McCoy" Space Suit, and James Doohan's "Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott" Red Tunic.

"Beam me up, Scotty," the good-natured Shatner jokes in the video while aiming the rare phaser prop. "I think… I don't think I ever said that. If this goes for the price we think it's going to go for, it's invaluable."

William Shatner's long-lost legendary phaser and iconic communicator from the 'Star Trek' television series discovered and unveiled for the first time in over fifty years (each lot estimate of $100,000-$200,000). (Image credit: Julien's Auction)

According to a Julien's Auctions press release, it all kicks off with a personal introduction by William Shatner as viewed in the video above that shows the iconic actor wielding the original series Phaser and Communicator for the first time in over sixty years, and commenting on his "Star Trek" legacy and the ongoing influence of the beloved series.

Ticketed Infinity Festival guests have the chance to see these items up close at a special exhibit held November 6-8, in addition to participating in the Nov. 9 auction.

Attendees are invited to stick around after the auction for a fireside chat hosted by Mint Comedy CEO Daniel Tibbets with "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" producer David Fein as a warm-up to the Director's Cut showing of "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" at the Dolby Vine Screening Room.

U.S.S. Enterprise Helm and Navigation Console from the original "Star Trek" series (estimate: $50,000-$70,000). (Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

"'Star Trek' has always been a beacon for what's possible when technology and human imagination work together to explore the unknown," said Adam Newman, Chief Creative Officer of Infinity Festival. "This partnership with Julien's Auctions brings that spirit to life by giving fans and technologists a chance to celebrate the innovation and wonder that has defined the franchise for decades."

For tickets and more information on the "Bid Long & Prosper" auction or Infinity Festival, please check out their official Infinity Festival website.