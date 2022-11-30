A Voyager probe becomes an alien survival tool in Image Comics' sci-fi series 'Voyagis'

In an age of heightened popularity for the science fiction genre, it's especially daunting to conceive of something that feels truly original, but that's exactly what rising star Sumeyye Kesgin has accomplished with her new space opera miniseries for Image Comics titled "Voyagis (opens in new tab)."

Acting as both writer and artist for this intriguing otherworldly tale, Istanbul-based Kesgin has done some imaginative worldbuilding for her exotic comic book project.

The premiere issue landed on Nov. 16 and carries with it a distinct Euro style and lively color palette that should entice readers looking for something unique in the crowded comics marketplace.

The cover of Voyages issue no. 1 from Image Comics.

Here’s the official synopsis:

What if one of the Voyager probes was found by aliens on an uninhabitable planet laid waste by a wandering black hole? Their resources dwindling and under the thumb of a relentless tyrant, alien hero Sen's discovery of the probe leads to adventure, and possible salvation, for her and her people. "Voyagis" is a five-issue miniseries and artist Sumeyye Kesgin’s writing debut.

"I have a big curiosity about possible scenarios of evolution, the cosmos, and space-time," Kesgin tells Space.com. "While rewatching the 'Cosmos' documentaries I felt a great urge to write a story about the Voyager probes. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 and their passengers, the Golden Records, floating in space towards the unknown like a message in a bottle thrown into the vast ocean called the Universe. So fascinating and inspiring from a cosmic point of view!

"As humans of this century, we'll probably never find out what their outcome can be and will keep on dreaming while consuming fantastical fiction about outer space. "Voyagis" is one of them, a story trying to remain within the boundaries of science fiction while also trying in parts to be a fanciful tale. It is also a story about annihilation, loneliness, dreams/realities, and the persistence of life."

A sneak peek inside issue #1 of "Voyagis" from Image comics. (Image credit: Image Comics)

Kesgin's goal in creating this compelling sci-fi fable was to invert people's curiosity regarding exo-planets and alien civilizations.

A sneak peek inside issue #1 of "Voyagis" from Image comics. (Image credit: Image Comics)

"This time someone else is looking at us from the depths of space but something doesn’t feel right (or feels out of place)," she added. "Our heroes are in the middle of a battle for survival. Their main goal is to live to see another day which is no easy feat because their planet has already been struck by disasters caused by a black hole and resources are dwindling rapidly. And if that wasn't enough they have to avoid the grasp of a tyrant. The discovery of Voyager among all this commotion will eventually lead them to a greater adventure.

"I can't wait to share this story with you, readers. I hope that you will join me in this escapade."

Image Comics’ "Voyagis #1" (opens in new tab) hit shelves in comic shops and online outlets on Nov. 16 and is available now.

