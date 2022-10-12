This Twilight Imperium board game is a stellar deal at under $100

Conquer the galaxy through a mixture of diplomacy, backstabbing, and military might with Twilight Imperium.

Twilight Imperium is a serious game for serious strategy fans and, usually, it has a serious price to match. But, thanks to Prime Day, you can pick up this space-based board game for $92.49 from Amazon (opens in new tab).

For ages 14+ and 3-6 players, Twilight Imperium sees you guiding your galactic faction to victory. With seventeen different factions, each with their own advantages, each faction offers a different way to approach the game.

But that's just the tip of the ice-comet. Twilight Imperium is an absolutely epic game, offering, sprawling space battles, many, many paths to victory and much more. No two games will be the same and with a playtime of between four and eight hours, you're sure to get your money's worth out of this stellar deal.

(opens in new tab) Twilight Imperium 4th Edition board game: $164.99 $92.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Twilight Imperium is still going strong after 25 space-faring years and if you've not played this strategy-heavy board game, this deal is the perfect place to start.

Twilight Imperium is one of those board games that requires a significant time investment but has the potential to be hugely engaging, even if you don't come out on top.

Developed by Fantasy Flight board games, it's been going for an amazing 25 years which says something about this space strategy game's staying power. This is the Fourth Edition of the game and, as you might expect, it's even better than ever.

Epic is an apt word to describe Twilight Imperium and, while you'll need to find at least two other players to commit between four and eight hours to the game, it should absolutely be worth your time.

Space battles, political machinations and much, much more figure into play as you strive for victory. What kind of victory? That's a significant part of the game's appeal - you can have secret objectives that count towards your victory point. Your opponents could be "helping you" and not even know it.

Supporting 3-6 players, ages 14 and over, this Fourth Edition folds in elements from previous editions' expansions, such as factions, strategy cards and more. All these additions ensure that, no matter how many times you play Twilight Imperium, you'll never have the same experience twice. And on the unlikely you do feel things are becoming a little familiar, there's the Prophecy of Kings expansion (opens in new tab) to explore.

So if you've a taste for strategy, a love of space and a big table you can tie up for a few hours, snap up Twilight Imperium.

Be sure to check out our other space board game deals or check out this deal on Cosmic Encounter, a space-strategy board game with a shorter play time.