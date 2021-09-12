'They Are Here,' an alien abduction horror game, is coming in early 2022 and you can play a free demo now

A new creepy-looking alien abduction horror game called "They Are Here: Alien Abduction Horror" is due to be released in early 2022 and there's a free-to-play demo available now.

The game follows a journalist who investigates an alien sighting at the Grayswood farm and must explore the area in the dark, using a flashlight and take pictures to gather evidence of alien presence and get to the bottom of the horrifying events.

After numerous reports of mysterious sightings by the farm's owners — strange moving lights in the sky, spooked animals and more over five days — the player must find out whether this is deliberate deception for attention or genuine sensational sightings of alien life.

After reports of mysterious lights in the night sky and the children on the farm complaining that someone is walking by their windows, protagonist Taylor Fox must compile a photo report for the local paper.

"'They Are Here'" is a first-person horror story about a journalist who witnessed an alien abduction at the Grayswood farm," states the game's official description. "Explore the area armed with a flashlight. Take photos of evidence of aliens presence and get to the bottom of the horrifying truth."

The game sounds a bit like the movies "Signs" and "Paranormal Activity" mixed with a procedural investigation activities. But one thing is certain, the creepiness factor is high.

Although there is no official release date for the game yet, its Steam listing says the planned date is "early 2022" and you can add the game to your wishlist or play the demo for free.

