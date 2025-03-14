Wow! Private lunar lander watches 'diamond ring' eclipse from the surface of the moon (photo)

News
By published

"Blue Ghost got her diamond ring!"

a bright ring of light on a completely black background
A "diamond ring" phenomenon witnessed by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost moon lander during a total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace)

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander continues to beam home incredible imagery from the surface of the moon.

Blue Ghost just sent back amazing photos of last night's "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse from its perch in Mare Crisium, or "Sea of Crises," a vast basin on the northeastern region of the moon's near side. Blue Ghost landed there on March 2 and has been sending us stunning photos and videos of its moon excursion ever since.

In these most recent photos, Blue Ghost captured Earth blocking the sun during the eclipse at around 4:30 a.m. EDT (0830 GMT) on March 14. As the sun began to peek around Earth, it formed a bright ring of light in the dark lunar skies. "Blue Ghost got her first diamond ring!" Firefly Aerospace announced in an update accompanying the photo.

Firefly Aerospace celebrated the milestone in the update, touting the new age of private moon landers that has begun over the last year.

Related: Total lunar eclipse March 2025: Best photos of the "Blood Worm Moon"

"This marks the first time in history a commercial company was actively operating on the moon and able to observe a total solar eclipse where the Earth blocks the sun and casts a shadow on the lunar surface," the company wrote in the update. "This phenomenon occurred simultaneously as the lunar eclipse we witnessed on Earth."

In another photo taken some four hours before the "diamond ring" photo, Blue Ghost witnessed the beginning stages of the eclipse. Many of the lander's instruments and antennae can be seen in the photo alongside Blue Ghost's solar panels.

a bright sun can be seen in a totally black sky above solar panels and antennae. the grey, dusty surface of the moon can be seen extending into the background

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost moon lander captured Earth creating a solar eclipse as seen from its vantage point on March 14, 2025. On Earth, we saw a lunar eclipse. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace)

As Firefly noted in that update, Blue Ghost witnessed a solar eclipse  — Earth passing in front of the sun  — while we here on Earth saw a lunar eclipse as Earth's shadow passed over the moon.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth, the sun and the moon line up so that our planet passes between the sun and the moon; that's why viewers on the moon such as lunar landers see a solar eclipse while we see a lunar eclipse.

The "diamond ring" phenomenon can also be viewed from Earth during solar eclipses. This occurs as bright points of light appear when sunlight pokes through valleys and mountain ridges on the moon, just before or after the period of totality.

a ring of light with a bright dot along the leftmost edge, on a black background

A "diamond ring" seen during a total lunar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. (Image credit: a. v. ley/Getty Images)
RELATED STORIES:

 —  Touch down on the moon with private Blue Ghost lander in this amazing video

 — Sunrise on the moon! Private Blue Ghost lander captures amazing shot after historic lunar touchdown (photo)

 — Watch sparks fly as Blue Ghost lander drills into the moon (video)

These aren't the only diamond rings seen during total eclipses, however. During the total solar eclipse that swept across North America on April 8, 2024, Space.com's own Josh Dinner used the historic occasion to present his own diamond ring as he proposed to his now-fiancée.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Brett Tingley
Brett Tingley
Managing Editor, Space.com

Brett is curious about emerging aerospace technologies, alternative launch concepts, military space developments and uncrewed aircraft systems. Brett's work has appeared on Scientific American, The War Zone, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett enjoys skywatching throughout the dark skies of the Appalachian mountains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about skywatching
a foil drink bag with a glowing full moon on its label sits on a lunar surface

Capri Sun takes a swing at an eclipse with limited 'Moon Punch' drink
many bright dots can be seen in a starry night sky above a cluster of buildings in a desert

Wispy comet photobombs 'rare' planetary parade above Chile's Atacama Desert (photos)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the 131-satellite Transporter 12 rideshare mission from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Jan. 14, 2025.

SpaceX launching 74 satellites on Transporter 13 rideshare mission early March 15
See more latest
Most Popular
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the 131-satellite Transporter 12 rideshare mission from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Jan. 14, 2025.
SpaceX launching 74 satellites on Transporter 13 rideshare mission early March 15
China&#039;s Shenzhou 19 astronauts experiment with the AI robot Xiao Hang aboard the Tiangong space station in March 2025.
Tiangong astronauts experiment with AI robot and more to kick off busy year for Chinese human spaceflight (video)
A Rocket Lab Electron rocket launches the second of two cubesats for NASA&#039;s PREFIRE climate mission from New Zealand on June 4, 2024.
Watch Rocket Lab launch radar imaging satellite to orbit tonight
Star Wars Funko Pop! bobbleheads of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker
These Funko Pop! Star Wars figures are highly collectable and have a big discount at Walmart and Best Buy
This collage of images from the Flame Nebula shows a near-infrared light view from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on the left, while the two insets at the right show the near-infrared view taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
James Webb Space Telescope investigates the origins of 'failed stars' in the Flame Nebula
An illustration of two bright stars in the middle of a large disk of matter.
How an astronomer accidentally found a star stuck in a cosmic waltz
A person at a crowded protest holds a sign that says SAVE NOAA
'Their loss diminishes us all': Scientists emphasize how Trump's mass NOAA layoffs endanger the world
sequence of images of the lunar eclipse over a castle
Total lunar eclipse March 2025: Best photos of the "Blood Worm Moon"
Relativity Space&#039;s Terran 1 rocket successfully blasted off for its test flight but malfunctioned three minutes after liftoff.
Former Google chief Eric Schmidt takes the reins at rocket startup Relativity Space
Tom Hanks joins Apollo and Artemis astronauts for a photo at Space Center Houston
Tom Hanks at 'Moonwalkers' film premiere predicts getting busy on moon