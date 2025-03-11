Watch sparks fly as Blue Ghost lander drills into the moon (video)

News
By
published

Blue Ghost is delivering value data and stunning visuals from the lunar surface.

Firefly's Blue Ghost lander continues to deliver stunning results from the surface of the moon.

Blue Ghost aced its lunar landing attempt on March 2, touching down near Mons Latreille, a solitary lunar peak in the vast basin Mare Crisium ("Sea of Crises") in the northeastern region of the moon's near side. The spacecraft quickly got to work on its science objectives, including taking a stunning image on the lunar sunrise.

New updates from Firefly Aerospace deliver video action of some of Blue Ghost's payloads in action. One of these is the Lunar Instrumentation for Subsurface Thermal Exploration with Rapidity (LISTER) experiment which has been drilling into the lunar surface over the past week.

a long, thin metal tube extends into a black-grey dusty surface, and a cloud of dust and sparks forms where the two meet

The Lunar Instrumentation for Subsurface Thermal Exploration with Rapidity (LISTER) experiment aboard Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost moon lander drills into the lunar surface. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace)
VIDEO NOT PLAYING?

Some ad blockers can disable our video player.

Video of the pneumatic, gas-powered drill developed by Texas Tech University and Honeybee Robotics shows it boring into the moon, resulting in small explosive eruptions that throw off sparks, possibly due to the electrically-charged lunar surface. LISTER, which uses purified nitrogen, is aiming to reach a depth of around 6-9 feet (2-3 meters), taking temperature measurements as it goes to study how well heat flows through the moon's interior, and the thermal changes between depths.

Meanwhile, the Blue Ghost lander also deployed four tethered electrodes and an 8-foot (2.4m) mast that make up NASA's Lunar Magnetotelluric Sounder (LMS) payload to study the structure and composition of the moon's mantle.

Another payload, Lunar PlanetVac, successfully collected, transferred, and sorted lunar soil from the moon using pressurized nitrogen gas with video showing the instrument in action.

NASA has 10 payloads on Blue Ghost as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative and eight of these had already met their mission objectives as of March 6, according to Firefly. This includes SCALPSS, which observed the effects of the lander's engine plumes on lunar regolith when Blue Ghost touched down on the moon.

RELATED STORIES:

 —  Earth shines over the moon in amazing 1st photos from private Blue Ghost lander. 'We're all in that picture.'

 — Touch down on the moon with private Blue Ghost lander in this amazing video

 — 'We're on the moon!' Private Blue Ghost moon lander aces historic lunar landing for NASA

Progress has been very good for Blue Ghost, but the mission is approaching its end. The sun is due to set on Blue Ghost on March 16, after which the solar powered lander will run out of energy and come to the end of its mission.

The lander is however preparing to image the sunset to learn how lunar dust levitates above the surface at the close of the lunar day.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones
Contributing Writer

Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about launches spacecraft
On the left, an animation showing the SPHEREx structure. On the right, the PUNCH structure.

Here's the launch plan for NASA's SPHEREx and PUNCH missions: 'Liftoff is just the beginning'
debris from spacex starship falling over a boat in the ocean

FAA investigating SpaceX Starship Flight 8 explosion that disrupted commercial flights
A three-way split image showing a scene from The Jetsons, Star Trek, and Doctor Who.

The best sci-fi TV shows of the 1960s
See more latest
Most Popular
Throughout history, Earth&#039;s climate has cycled between ice ages and interglacials.
The next ice age is coming in 10,000 years — unless climate change prevents it
Lunar Outpost&#039;s MAPP rover is set to touch down aboard Intuitive Machines&#039; Athena moon lander on March 6, 2025.
Private mini rover aboard sideways Athena moon lander was ready to roll — but it couldn't get out
An astronaut in a polo shirt displaying her mission patch is juxtaposed with a graphic of the same emblem
Astronaut turned to AI to inspire design of SpaceX Crew-10 mission patch
a blue planet near a red star, with thousands of stars seen in the background around them
Does exoplanet K2-18b host alien life or not? Here's why the debate continues
graphic illustrating what time the total lunar eclipse on March 13 will occur.
What time is the 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse this week?
a sharp, slender aircraft flies across a red and yellow cloudy background, creating ripples behind it
Boom Supersonic's XB-1 jet flew in front of the sun so NASA could take this incredible shock wave photo
the LRO probe flying above the surface of the moon with a cratered backdrop of the moon in the background.
There's a total lunar eclipse coming. How will these 2 solar-powered moon probes survive the darkness?
The logo of NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
NASA cutting programs, workforce to comply with Trump order
two colorful wisps of gas against thousands of background stars and galaxies
Hubble rocks out with cosmic guitar | Space photo of the day March 10, 2025
Moon (2009) and Mickey17 (2025)
16 years before 'Mickey 17''s mission to the stars, 2009's 'Moon' was already sending in the clones