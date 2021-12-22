The Matrix streaming guide: Where to watch The Matrix online

Our The Matrix streaming guide will show you how to watch the Matrix movies online, including the newly release The Matrix Resurrections.

The Matrix franchise remains one of the most outstanding sci-fi movie series ever created. Starting with the original The Matrix, which makes it onto the best sci-fi movies of all time list, we’ve been treated to a trilogy as well as The Animatrix, an anime series which reveals the backstory behind the Matrix universe. After 18 years and a host of delays, The Matrix Resurrections is finally here. But, before you watch the new one, you might want to dive back down the rabbit hole and refresh your memory by watching the trilogy and prequel animation series.

Whilst The Matrix itself is mind-bending, so can working out how to watch the movies online. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve navigated the depths of the web to figure out the best options to enjoy The Matrix movies online. Luckily, all of the movies are available to stream, rent, or buy, but it’s worth taking a look around the different services to see which is the one best for you. Depending on where you are in the world, the services available to you will differ.

Below you’ll find out how to stream, rent, or buy The Matrix movies right now. But remember, we can only show you the door. You’re the one that has to walk through it.

The Matrix streaming: How to watch The Matrix Resurrections?

Good news! As of December 22, 2021, The Matrix Resurrections will be on HBO Max for 31 days. This is the same day that The Matrix Resurrections is released in theatres, so you have the option of staying home to jack into The Matrix universe again, or going out to see it on the big screen.

The bad news... unfortunately HBO Max is only available in the U.S., so the rest of the world will have to leave the comforts of their own home to view the long-awaited new Matrix movie in cinemas instead.

The Matrix streaming: Where to watch The Matrix movies online in the U.S.?

So, you’re looking to stream The Matrix movies online in the U.S.? Well, you’re in the right place. The Matrix franchise is owned by Warner Bros., which means in order to stream the movies online you’re going to have to use their sister streaming service, HBO Max. There’s one other place to stream The Matrix movies online and that’s Hulu. Hulu subscribers are able to get a seven-day free trial of HBO Max, meaning you won’t have to pay for both. And, if you’re not on either of those streaming platforms, then there’s options to rent or buy all the movies below, including the nine animated shorts of The Animatrix.

For the best quality, you’ll want to ensure you’re opting for the HD (high-definition) version of the movies over the SD (standard-definition). Yes, we know SD is cheaper, but is it worth depriving yourself of The Matrix experience in full HD? Well, that’s up to you, obviously.

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Animatrix

The Matrix streaming: Where to watch The Matrix movies online in the U.K.?

When it comes to streaming The Matrix movies in the U.K., there are a variety of options. Sadly, HBO Max is not accessible from the U.K. and so viewers hoping to watch The Matrix franchise must go to other sources, such as NOW TV and Virgin TV Go to get it. If you’re looking to stream, rent, or buy The Matrix movies, here’s where we suggest you look.

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Animatrix