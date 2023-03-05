This fantastic trailer for retro-future game 'The Invincible' aims for the stars (video)

It seems like retro-futurism is roaring back in fashion these days with shows like "Hello Tomorrow!" on Apple TV+ enjoying solid viewership, sci-fi gamers eagerly awaiting Bethesda Game Studios' "Fallout 5," and Amazon's in-development "Fallout" TV series adapted from the popular gaming franchise.

That 1950s-style, enterprising attitude towards rocket ships, gadget technology, robots, and space travel that emerged in the decade's science fiction literature and Hollywood B-movies is fertile territory for imaginative creators tapping into that era’' indefatigable spirit of interstellar discovery.

Celebrating the unwavering human need to drift deeper into the cosmos, a new official trailer for "The Invincible" from Starward Industries was recently presented at the IGN Fan Fest that’s a rousing throwback salute to 1950s exploratory optimism. You can check out our guide to the best space games for more cosmic gaming experiences.

A retro future in the cosmos takes center stage in the upcoming game The Invincible from Starward Industries. (Image credit: Starward Industries)

"The Invincible" game (opens in new tab) is a first-person perspective, retro-future video game coming later this year based on a 1964 novel by acclaimed Polish sci-fi author Stanislaw Lem (opens in new tab). In the book, the Invincible was a behemoth battlecruiser spaceship investigating the disappearance of its sisters ship, Condor, on the planet Regis III, only to discover swarms of self-replicating micromachines to confront in a fight for survival.

The Invincible game from Starward Industries takes inspiration from the sci-fi novel of the same name by Stanislaw Lew. (Image credit: Starward Industries)

Here's the official game description:

"You are a highly qualified, sharp-witted astrobiologist named Yasna. Being entangled in a space race, you and your crew end up on the unexplored planet Regis III. The scientific journey quickly turns into a search mission for lost crewmates. Follow its trail, but be fully aware that every decision you make can bring you closer to danger.

"Uncover mind-boggling scientific phenomena in a cosmic, philosophical adventure set within eerie landscapes. Discover fragments of what's lost and report to your Astrogator, let his voice aid you in hard times. You couldn’t have foreseen humanity's biggest threat. It will force you to rethink mankind’s ambitions and biases. Go on - make decisions, follow the mystery… but remember not to underestimate the brutal simplicity and brilliance of evolution.

"Robots, people… Choose whether to interact with different creatures on Regis III or how to do it. Friend, companion? Enemy? You never suspected what these words might really mean before you got here. Immerse yourself in the atompunk atmosphere by using various tools, such as a telemeter or a tracker, and drive a vehicle through a stunning landscape. Experience realistic interactions with analogue technologies in a retro futuristic timeline. There are places like Regis III, not prepared for us and for which we are not prepared for. Still, our spacecraft inevitably comes closer to the destination - for our stories and fates to cross in a dead spot."

Stunning art from the new game The Invincible about being a lonely astronaut on a strange world. (Image credit: Starward Industries)

This impressive and dramatic preview footage is packet with old-fashioned flaring rockets, planetary missions, ominous robots, mighty spaceships, alien landscapes, brave astronauts, and a somber atmospheric tone that honors Mankind's ongoing efforts to reach beyond the stars.

Developed by the Poland-based studio Starward Industries (opens in new tab) and published by 11 Bit Studios, the folks behind "This War of Mine" and "Frostpunk," 'The Invincible" will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2023.

