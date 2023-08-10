Watch the 1st trailer for 'Strange Planet,' a bizarre animated sci-fi show on Apple TV+

Our big, blue Earth is certainly complicated enough with our crazy array of customs, rituals and day-to-day routines, so one can only imagine the incomprehensible existences of alien cultures far more advanced than our own living out their humble lives millions of light-years away. But do these beings have more or less similarities?

Leaping into the burgeoning arena of adult animation, Apple TV+ just released the first trailer for its new slice-of-life sci-fi series, "Strange Planet," which presents an absurdist view of everyday occurrences among the humanoid inhabitants of a world not so different than Earth.

Apple TV+'s latest animated odyssey was co-created and executive produced by the Emmy-winning Dan Harmon ("Rick and Morty," "Community") and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W. Pyle.

"Strange Planet" originated as a series of Instagram comic strips and popular graphic novel collections by Pyle that delivered unique observations of a generic-looking alien species by witnessing their life cycles, loves and friendships.

The title card for "Strange Planet" on Apple TV+ to offers an animated glimpse into the lives of alien creatures. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Here's the series' official synopsis:

"What happens when you mush the everyday and the extraordinary to the most absurd level? Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, 'Strange Planet' is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.

"Voicing this world of beings are Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks"), Gotham Award nominee Tunde Adebimpe ("Rachel Getting Married"), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), Lori Tan Chinn ("Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens"), and Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi ("Community")."

Amalia Levari, "Over the Garden Wall's" Emmy Award-winning writer, acts as "Strange Planet's" showrunner and co-executive producer alongside Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lauren Pomerantz, Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle.

Heralding from Apple Studios and Shadow Machine, the debut season of "Strange Planet" launched Aug. 9 with an initial three episodes and subsequent chapters airing exclusively on Apple TV+ each Wednesday until its Sept. 27 finale.