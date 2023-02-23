A new Starship Troopers: Extermination trailer has dropped – would you like to know more?

It's time to suit up and ship out as Offworld Industries and Sony Pictures are giving fans a new look at the Starship Troopers: Extermination first person shooter video game.

The trailer (opens in new tab) made it's first appearance at IGN's Fan Fest 2023 event and shows plenty of sci-fi action as players can play in games of up to 12 player co-ops to squash the arachnid infestation. The game is inspired by the 1997 movie of the same name (and one of the best sci-fi movies of all time as far as we're concerned).

Starship Troopers: Extermination will be available on Steam later this year - there's no word on a console release at this point, so you'll need a sweet gaming PC or laptop to play it.

The game itself is a co-op sci-fi first person shooter that allows players to take up arms, squad up and do their part to reclaim planets that were taken by an arachnid threat. Remember, the only good bug is a dead bug!

In the game, players will stand shoulder-to-shoulder as part of the Deep Space Vanguard (an elite special forces unit) on the hostile planet of Valaka. Players will have to complete objectives, build and defend their base of operations and escape to the extraction point, all while fighting off arachnid insectoids.

Key features within the game include co-op game play for up to 12 players, three playable classes, class progression system, five unique bug types, escalating infestation levels, large-scale battles, ground war and a ping system.

There's no official release date yet for this game, only that it comes in 2023. But, if the trailer is anything to go by, it could be a lot of fun. The graphics look great, the action and gameplay look fun and it's layered so there's more to it than just shooting bugs thanks to the base building mechanics.

Keep an eye out for this one and remember, service guarantees citizenship.

