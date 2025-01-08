Venus and the moon light up the night sky in gorgeous photos from around the world

Venus and the moon as seen from the Mendip Hills in Somerset, U.K. on Jan. 3, 2025.

The moon and Venus put on quite a show for skywatchers around the world this week.

On Jan. 3, 2025, the "Evening Star" Venus and a waxing crescent moon crossed the night sky in an event known as a conjunction, where two objects share the same right ascension or celestial longitude. Both Venus and the moon appeared in the Aquarius constellation, separated by less than three degrees in the sky.

Venus is particularly bright in the night sky this month, outshining even Sirius, the brightest star. For observers at mid-northern latitudes, the planet remains visible for about four hours after sunset throughout January, making it an excellent time to observe Earth's "evil twin," as showcased in the stunning photos below.

Josh Dury caught this gorgeous photograph of the moon and a brilliant star-pointed Venus from The Mendip Hills in Somerset, U.K., around 5 p.m. local time on Jan. 3, 2025.

Venus and the moon as seen from the Mendip Hills in Somerset, U.K. on Jan. 3, 2025. (Image credit: Future/Josh Dury)

Meanwhile, Space.com writer Harry Bennett saw the pairing from the United Kingdom as the moon appeared as a thin sliver in the night sky.

The moon and Venus in conjunction on Jan. 3, 2024, as seen from the United Kingdom. (Image credit: Future/Harry Bennett)

Astronomer Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project caught the pair from his observatory in Manciano, Italy as Venus shone just above the moon.

The conjunction of the moon and Venus as seen from Manciano, Italy on Jan. 3, 2025. (Image credit: Gianluca Masi/The Virtual Telescope Project)

The moon and Venus were bright enough to stand out among brightly lit lanterns as seen from Yinchuan, in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region.

The moon and Venus as seen from Yinchuan, China on Jan. 3, 2025. (Image credit: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Photographer Thierry Monasse in northern France snapped the pairing as seen between trees at sunset, shining brightly enough to be seen as the sun was still lighting up the evening sky.

The pairing of the moon and Venus on Jan. 3, 2025 as seen from Avesnes-lès-Bapaume, Hauts-de-France, France. (Image credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Rui Santos of Living Impressions Photography caught the pair shining above buildings in Leiria, Portugal.

The moon and Venus above Leiria, Portugal. (Image credit: Rui Santos/Living Impressions)

The U.S. National Park Service took to social media to share their own photo of the conjunction as it was seen above the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.

Last night's sky was a lovely sight. The Washington Monument was caught between the Moon and Venus, while the unique architecture of the Smithsonian's @NMAAHC glowed along #WashingtonDC's amazing skyline. We love these magical moments. pic.twitter.com/NdavEXS4B5January 3, 2025

