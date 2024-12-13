Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight! Here's how to see one of the best meteor showers of the year
Look up! The Geminds could put on quite the show tonight despite the bright moon.
The Geminid meteor shower, one of the most prolific meteor showers of the year peaks tonight, Dec. 13.
Famed for its bright, vividly colored meteors, the Geminids promise a spectacle as Earth passes through the debris left behind by asteroid 3200 Phaethon.
Under optimal conditions, the Geminids can produce up to 120 meteors per hour, but this year's near full-moon will likely wash out fainter meteors, reducing visibility. Still, if you have clear skies, it's worth braving the chill for a glimpse of this celestial treat.
What to expect tonight
While moonlight may hinder some meteor spotting efforts, brighter meteors and the occassional fireball can blaze so bright they'll still be visible. Geminid meteors will appear to radiate from the Gemini constellation but don't look directly at Gemini to spot the meteors, as the shooting stars will be visible across the night sky. Make sure to move your gaze around the nearby constellations as meteors closer to the radiant tend to have shorter trains and are more difficult to spot.
Best time to look
Peak Geminid activity typically occurs in the late evening and into the early morning hours, with the best viewing time around 2 a.m. local time when the Gemini constellation, the shower's radiant, is at its highest point in the sky.
Top viewing tips
Keep up to date with what you can see tonight with our night sky live blog.
You don't need any special equipment to see meteors. Make sure you dress warmly, bring blankets and perhaps a thermos of hot chocolate to make the experience all the most cozy.
Don't worry if clouds or other factors put a stop to your meteor hunting efforts tonight. The Geminid meteor shower is active through Dec. 21, so you may still spot some meteors in the coming days, especially in the predawn hours when the moon sets earlier. To calculate sunrise and moonrise times in your location check out this custom sunrise-sunset calculator.
The Sony A7R IV mirrorless camera offers plenty of quality and value for money. Perfect for capturing stunning night sky shots. For a closer look, check out our Sony a7R IV review.
If you want more advice on how to photograph the Geminids, check out our how to photograph meteors and meteor showers guide and if you need imaging gear, consider our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography.
Editor's note: If you capture an amazing view of the Geminid meteor shower or any other night sky view that you would like to share with Space.com for a possible story or gallery, send images and comments to: spacephotos@space.com.
