Watch Jude Law lead lost kids across the galaxy in new 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' trailer

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The holidays are fast approaching like a streaking starship from the galaxy far, far away coming out of hyperspace, so it's no surprise that Disney+ and Lucasfilm have just gifted us a fresh trailer for their upcoming eight-episode "Star Wars" TV series, "Skeleton Crew."

This spirited new show starring Jude Law as a possible Jedi Knight named Jod Na Nawood chaperoning a group of kids back home after getting lost in deep space occurs during the seminal sci-fi saga's New Republic era. Similarities to the family-friendly Steven Spielberg-produced film "The Goonies" have been discussed from the initial trailer that landed back in August, and it certainly has that certain '80s coming-of-age vibe, especially in this latest trailer.

Accompanied by German musician Peter Schilling's iconic 1983 new wave tune, "Major Tom," "Skeleton Crew's" thrilling preview shows the kid gang discovering a spaceship in an old Jedi temple. When they get hopelessly lost on their reckless flight, the mysterious Jod Na Nawood offers to form a partnership and guide them back home through a gauntlet of tentacled aliens, dangerous droids, murderous pirates, and "mountains where none dare to go."

New official poster for "Star Wars: Skelton Crew." (Image credit: Disney+)

Purists might object to the use of a pop synthesizer song invading the hallowed "Star Wars" universe, but we must admit that it does lend an air of levity and overall fun to the adventurous proceedings.

"Skeleton Crew's" young cast members includes Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Wim), Kyriana Kratter (KB), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern) and Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), with Nick Frost voicing their droid SM 33.

Created by Jon Watts ("Spider-Man Trilogy") and co-written by Christopher Ford ("Spider-Man: Homecoming"), "Skeleton Crew" rolls out on Dec. 3, 2024 and fits into the "Star Wars" timeline in unison with "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," roughly five-to-seven years following the events of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." Watts is onboard as series showrunner, co-writer, director, and executive producer.

Episode directors feature Jon Watts ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), David Lowery ("The Green Knight"), Daniels ("Everything Everywhere All At Once"), Jake Schreier ("Beef"), Bryce Dallas Howard ("The Mandalorian"), and Lee Isaac Chung ("Twisters").

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" arrives on Dec. 3, 2024 with a two-episode premiere.