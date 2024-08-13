'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew:' First adventurous trailer lands at Disney's D23 fan event

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Streaming December 3 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Soaring in from a galaxy far, far away and directly into the hallowed limelight of D23 is the engaging first trailer for Disney+'s "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," undeniably one of the most anticipated Lucasfilm reveals at Disney's ultimate fan event that ran from Aug. 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The TV series will be available to stream starting Dec. 3.

"Skeleton Crew" is a family-friendly, Amblin-like, sci-fi adventure series starring Jude Law that takes place in the same post-"Return of the Jedi" era as Disney+'s "The Mandalorian," five years after the Battle of Endor. Created and produced by seasoned director Jon Watts and screenwriter Chris Ford ("Spider-Man: Homecoming"), the series' flashy holiday-time release is a nostalgic throwback to '80s-era, coming-of-age action flicks dreamed up by superstar directors like Steven Spielberg.

This rousing new "Skeleton Crew" sneak peak was unveiled during the Disney Entertainment Showcase on Friday evening (Aug. 9) to give thousands of eager fans in attendance a glimpse of what's already been branded as "The Goonies in Space," which is a fair assessment and quite a compliment when considering how beloved the Spielberg-produced film from back in 1985 is.

The official poster for Disney+'s "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Image credit: Disney+)

In this new series, we're introduced to the young suburban characters who discover an abandoned spaceship buried in the woods that's still semi-operational. They soon set out on the wildest adventure of their lives, filled with strange worlds, aliens, monsters, droids, winged creatures, X-wing fighters and Jude Law's mysterious hooded character levitating a keyring to reveal himself as a Force-using Jedi Knight.

Here's the official synopsis:

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

In addition to Law ("Sherlock Holmes," "Cold Mountain," "Road To Perdition"), who portrays the kids' enigmatic protector Jod Na Nawood, the lively ensemble cast includes Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, and Nic Frost (Droid SM 33).

The main cast of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Image credit: Disney+)

"It is a fun place to be, the universe of 'Star Wars,'" Jude told People in a July 31 interview. "And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There's a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it. I had a wonderful time making this with everyone involved. Those four in particular who worked with me very closely were just great fun and incredibly professional, and I'm immensely proud to be a part of their crew."

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" debuts its eight-episode season starting Dec. 3 on the Disney+ streaming platform.