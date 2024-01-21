Learn the history and heroics of 'Star Wars' Mandalorians in new souvenir hardcover

Writer/producer Jon Favreau is currently ramping up the development phase for Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" Season 4, and he's in the nascent stages of directing the recently announced "The Mandalorian & Grogu" feature for Lucasfilm.

While there's a temporary lull in the action for the eventful world of Mandalorians, now is the ideal time to reflect on the legacy of this enigmatic helmeted tribe of the galaxy far, far away with an all-new reference guidebook. This is the way!

London-based Titan Books has gathered the finest material from the archives of "Star Wars Insider" magazine to create "Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection," an engrossing look at "The Mandalorian" TV series, its spinoff "The Book of Boba Fett," and the dynamic role these honorable bounty hunters have played across the "Star Wars" universe since first being introduced in 1978's "The Star Wars Holiday Special."

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection" comes out on Feb. 20, 2024. (Image credit: Titan Books)

Here's the official description:

"Prepare for an exciting look at the Mandalorians throughout 'Star Wars,' from Jango and Boba Fett to Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze. This deluxe edition provides a behind-the-scenes exploration of popular Mandalorian characters from film, television, and more with revealing interview material from the creators of 'The Mandalorian,' Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, as well as actors Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Temuera Morrison (Jango/Boba Fett), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Daniel Logan (young Boba Fett from the prequel trilogy), and Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett from the original trilogy). Also included are indispensable episode guides for 'The Book of Boba Fett' and all seasons of 'The Mandalorian.'"

From "Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection" (Image credit: Titan Books)

This handsome 144-page hardcover collectible is themed specifically around all aspects of Mandalorian appearances in the "Star Wars" empire, touching upon the actors that portrayed these indelible characters, their codes and oaths, culture and customs, and the craftsmanship of their armor and weapons. And yes, there's even a special chapter on that adorable Force-fortified alien we first knew as Baby Yoda, then later as Grogu when its real name was announced to viewers.

"The Mandalorian Collection" is a comprehensive roundup of everything Mandalorian, richly illustrated with concept art, sketches, storyboards, still photography and more. It's also a testament to the creative genius of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni in creating the first live-action "Star Wars" TV series and delivering the old-fashioned charms of George Lucas's original space fantasy that has entertained countless millions around the globe for nearly 50 years.

From "Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection." (Image credit: Titan Books)

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian Collection" arrives in comic shops, bookstores, and online outlets on Feb. 20, 2024.