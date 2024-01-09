'Star Wars' returns to theaters in 2025 with 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

Following a mostly lackluster and uninspiring third season that ended this past spring with a chorus of disappointed fan reactions, Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" may have discovered an enlightened path back to its former glory in the form of a newly-announced feature film project starring Pedro Pascal's galactic bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and that green-hued, Force-wielding alien child, Grogu.

As reported today at StarWars.com, The Mandalorian and Grogu will embark on a big screen space opera adventure for Lucasfilm helmed by none other than "The Mandalorian's" talented creator and showrunner, Jon Favreau, and is scheduled to go into production sometime later this year.

This is not a complete surprise as turbulent whispers of a possible "Mandalorian" movie have circulated through the rumor mill for the past year or so as Lucasfilm and Disney have endeavored to resurrect the old "Star Wars" magic in recent sequels and mediocre Disney+ TV series spinoffs like "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Ahsoka."

Related: Star Wars movies in order: Chronological and release

Key art for "The Mandalorian & Grogu" (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau told StarWars.com. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" will be directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Favreau, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and "Ahsoka" creator Dave Filoni for a scheduled start to filming in 2024 with a potential late 2025 arrival date. Eagle-eyed fans are quick to note that there is an open date on Lucasfilm's slate for an "untitled 'Star Wars' feature" for Dec. 19, 2025, but these revolving release dates seem to change quite frequently and can't truly be counted on. Plot details or complete casting news have yet to surface.

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into 'Star Wars' two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," added Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm.

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" now leads the charge ahead of the previously announced "Rey" movie and a pair of other feature films headed up by directors James Mangold and Dave Filoni, who's wearing multiple creative hats at the moment while developing "Ahsoka's" sophomore season.