'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' for PS4 and Xbox One on Sale for Black Friday

No matter where you turn, Electronic Art's epic "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" is likely on sale. We found the deepest discount at GameStop for pre-owned standard versions of the 2019 hit, but you can also snag deep discounts at other retailers.

The game tasks you, one of the last remaining Jedi, to rebuild the Jedi Order before the Inquisitors find you out. Both standard and deluxe editions are available for discount, depending on where you look.

At GameStop, both the PlayStation and Xbox One standard versions of the game retail for $24.99 for preowned versions, which is an incredible 38 percent off the usual Xbox One price and still nearly 11 percent cheaper than the typical PS4 price.

At Amazon, you can snag the deluxe edition of the game (yes, the more robust version) for $27.99 using an Xbox One digital code (an amazing 60 percent cheaper than usual) or the standard for $38 on PS4 (14 percent cheaper). Walmart's PS4 and Xbox One standard new versions both stand at $30.00. Act quickly while these various suppliers are in stock.

When you're buying the game, make sure to check carefully which edition you're choosing. Some people just want the basic standard edition, while some will want the extras of the deluxe. The name should be shown clearly on the sales page and also the product picture.

In the meantime, may the Force be with you!

