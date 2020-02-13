Hasbro's rolling out a Star Wars Imperial Troop Transport this spring

Image 1 of 6 Hasbro is launching a new Imperial Troop Transport for its Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line in Spring 2020. (Image credit: Hasbro)

The vehicle is scaled to Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line of action figures and has an opening cockpit that holds Stormtroopers.

An opening roof hatch allows for quick escapes or a standing Stormtrooper guard. And maybe an easy attack approach for Rebels?

Here's a closer look at the Imperial Troop Transport's cockpit. The outer hull has a dingy, aged similar to its appearance in "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus.

No Imperial Troop Transport is complete without its rooftop turret and forward laser blasters for defense. And maybe attack, too. It IS the Empire.

The interior sports fold down seats to accommodate more Stormtroopers (or prisoners), while also making room for essential cargo.



Baby Yoda toys from Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" may be all the rage right now, but what about those awesome vehicles?

Well, fear not "Star Wars" (that way leads to the Dark Side), because Hasbro is launching a new Imperial Troop Transport for its 3.75-inch scale "Star Wars: The Vintage Collection" line that will let you move your Stormtroopers around in the search for that little green bundle of joy. The vehicle launches this spring for $69.99, but is available for pre-order on Amazon and other retailers now.

"The Imperial Troop Transport was used to move the Empire's soldiers from location to location," Hasbro said in an announcement, adding that the vehicle was directly inspired by "The Mandalorian" where it was last seen. "With realistic detail, including a removable roof, opening doors, fold-down seating, swiveling turret and blaster storage, this vehicle can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections."

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Imperial Troop Transport

According to Wookieepedia, the Empire's Imperial Troop Transport was also known as the K79-S80 and was built by Ubrikkian Industries to move Stormtroopers or prisoners around.

Hasbro's version appears to have standing alcoves on each side that can hold six Stormtroopers (or cargo), with room to spare inside for drivers and passengers. There's some handy laser guns at the front and a top turret to ward off pesky Rebel scum.

Hasbro has not announced an official launch date for the new Imperial Troop Transport, but it is available for pre-order here on Amazon, as well as at Best Buy, GameStop, Dorkside Toys, Big Bad Toy Store and Entertainment Earth.

