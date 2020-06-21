CBS launches #StarTrekUnited campaign to promote unity

CBS has launched a #StarTrekUnited campaign to promote unity and made 15 culturally relevant episodes from the franchise free online.

CBS' " Star Trek " is marking #BlackLivesMatter movement with a #StarTrekUnited drive to promote the unity the iconic science fiction franchise has long professed, and is streaming 15 pivotal episodes from its different series for free.

The TV network launched the #StarTrekUnited festival on Wednesday (June 17). The free episodes are available at StarTrek.com , PlutoTV and CBS All Access for the following week (until around June 23 or 24; CBS did not give the exact date in a press release .)

For every fan that tweeted on Wednesday using the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives, CBS pledged to donate $1 for organizations supporting #BlackLivesMatter, including Black Strategy Fund, Movement for Black Lives, and Black Lives Matter. The final donation total has not been released on CBS' Twitter feed as of Friday (June 19).

This is the list of "Star Trek" episodes streaming as part of the #StarTrekUnited festival, along with descriptions based on those supplied by CBS.

"The Original Series", Season 1 Episode 25, "The Devil In The Dark": An unknown monster threatens a critical mining operation. Original air date: March 9, 1967.

"The Original Series", Season 3 Episode 10, "Plato's Stepchildren": Platonians use psychokinetic power to toy with the crew. Original air date: Nov. 22, 1968.

"The Original Series", Season 3 Episode 15, "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield": Two survivors of a devastated planet remain committed to destroying one another. Original air date: Jan. 10, 1969.

"The Next Generation", Season 2 Episode 9, "The Measure Of A Man": When Data (Brent Spiner) refuses to be disassembled for research purposes, Picard (Patrick Stewart) is enlisted to defend his rights in court. Original air date: Feb. 13, 1989.

"The Next Generation", Season 3 Episode 7, "The Enemy": After Geordi (LeVar Burton) is stranded on a storm-ravaged planet, the crew's attempts to rescue him are hindered by an aggressive Romulan warship. Original air date: Nov. 6, 1989.

"The Next Generation", Season 4 Episode 21, "The Drumhead": A search for a spy aboard the Enterprise turns into a witch-hunt in which Picard is implicated as a traitor. Original air date: April 29, 1991.

"Voyager", Season 3 Episode 6, "Remember": After Voyager encounters a telepathic species, B'Elanna (Roxann Dawson) starts having powerful dreams that depict the life of a woman and her lover in a time of great political and social upheaval. Original air date: Oct. 9, 1996.

"Voyager", Season 4 Episode 4, "Nemesis": When Chakotay (Robert Beltran) is stranded on a planet that is in the middle of a major war, he violates the Prime Directive by helping the soldiers that discover him. Original air date: Sept. 24, 1997.

"Deep Space Nine", Season 6 Episode 13, "Far Beyond The Stars": Sisko (Avery Brooks) has visions of himself and his crew as writers for a science fiction paper in 1950's Earth. Original air date: Feb. 11, 1998.

"Enterprise", Season 4 Episode 20, "Demons": A xenophobic faction of humanity threatens to undermine talks to form a new coalition of planets. Original air date: May 6, 2005.

"Discovery", Season 2 Episode 6, "The Sounds of Thunder": When a new signal appears over Saru's (Doug Jones) home planet, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru, and the crew embark on a perilous mission. Original air date: Feb. 21, 2019.

"Picard", Season 1 Episode 1, "Remembrance": Jean-Luc Picard is sought out by a mysterious young woman, and realizes she may have connections to his own past. Original air date: Jan. 23, 2020.

"Picard", Season 1 Episode 2, "Maps And Legends": Picard begins investigating the mystery of the young woman, as well as what she means to the Federation. Original air date: Jan. 30, 2020.

"Picard", Season 1 Episode 3, "The End Is The Beginning": A researcher captures the attention of a Borg research project's executive director. Original air date: Feb. 6, 2020.