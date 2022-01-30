'Star Trek: Picard' audio drama 'No Man's Land' unites Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan

Original full-cast audio dramas harkening back to the golden age of radio are all the rage these days, with impressive productions being mounted for our favorite geek franchises like "Harry Potter," "Star Wars," and "Star Trek."

With the second season of "Star Trek: Picard" now slated to premiere on March 3 on Paramount Plus, an ambitious new radio drama titled "Star Trek: Picard - No Man's Land" is being delivered by Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, the writing team behind IDW’s upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery - Adventures in the 32nd Century" comic book series.

Arriving on Feb. 22 from Simon & Schuster and starring Michelle Hurd and Jeri Ryan, "No Man's Land" is an exclusive audio-only space adventure with Hurd and Ryan reviving their respective "Picard" roles of Raffi and Seven of Nine. If you want to get caught up on "Picard" before the new audio drama drops, check out our Star Trek streaming guide for details.

"Star Trek: Picard - No Man's Land" is available for pre-order now at $19.99 at Simon & Schuster Audio. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can order it for free with a one-month trial of Audible. After 30 days, you will be charged $14.95 a month unless you cancel. It is also available on Amazon for $18.89 without the Audible deal.

The plotline picks up directly following the shocker finale of "Picard" Season One. As Seven of Nine and Raffi spend some vacation time kicking back inside Raffi’s secret hangout, their peace is suddenly interrupted.

It's a desperate SOS call from a remote planet that has recruited the Fenris Rangers to rescue a pinned-down evacuation mission. Seven and Raffi unite and embark on a dangerous trek to save a seemingly-immortal professor. This ageless educator possesses an infinity-shaped talisman coveted by a savage Romulan warlord whose interest in the object borders on obsession.

Star Trek: Picard - No Man's Land will pick up where Picard season one left off, with Seven of Nine and Raffi on some deserved R&R when a new adventure begins.

Kirsten Beyer is co-creator, writer, and producer on the Paramount Plus series "Star Trek: Picard," and Mike Johnson is a seasoned creator on Titan Comics' "Blade Runner" spin-off series and IDW Publishing's extensive lineup of "Star Trek" titles.

Teaming up with Ryan and Hurd for "No Man's Land" is a range of acclaimed vocal actors playing characters both new and old, including Fred Tatasciore (Lt. Shaxs on "Star Trek: Lower Decks"), John Kassir ("Tales from the Crypt"), and John Cutmore-Scott (ABC's "Deception").

