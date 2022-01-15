Learn the backstory of Grudge the Cat with IDW's new 'Star Trek: Discovery' comic miniseries

Grudge, Star Trek's latest cat, will star in the new limited IDW comic series "Star Trek: Discovery - Adventures in the 32nd Century."

To christen the new year in style, IDW Publishing is striking off two-thousand years into the far future with a bold new "Star Trek: Discovery" limited series titled "Adventures in the 32nd Century." This cat-tastic offering kicks off with a tale of Book's mysterious feline Grudge and is centered around the daring exploits of The United Federation of Planets as presented by the hit sci-fi "Star Trek" series on Paramount Plus.

The four-issue release (which you can pre-order in e-book form on Amazon) is a homecoming of sorts for co-writers Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, who collaborated together on number of IDW "Star Trek: Discovery" comics like "The Light of Kahless," "Succession," and "Aftermath." Here they're accompanied by artist Angel Hernandez, whose contributions to "Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War" and "Star Trek: Manifest Destiny" have built an acclaimed reputation for his dynamic renderings on the page.

Grudge and the Star Trek: Discovery crew face new challenges in Adventures in the 32nd Century from IDW Publishing. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Discovery's arrival in the 32nd century opens up a whole new universe of adventure for the crew, from the feline to the Saurian," Johnson noted in an official press release. "It's a blast telling stories eight hundred years in the future of 'Star Trek,' where we really have never been before, exploring different facets of their lives."

The clever format of Star Trek: Discovery - Adventures in the 32nd Century finds each issue targeting a specific cast member. IDW's premiere issue arrives in early 2022 to unveil the untold backstory of Grudge the Cat when she first encountered Cleveland "Book" Booker and began her intergalactic spacefaring exploits. The remaining three issues will spotlight ensign Adira Tal, Lieutenant Keyla Detmer, and science officer Linus.

"Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4 will return to Paramount Plus with fresh episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. following a short mid-season holiday hiatus.

Grudge the cat soaks in the view in Star Trek: Discovery - Adventures in the 32nd Century. (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"It's no secret that 'Star Trek: Discovery’s' television series has an amazing cast of characters, and being able to translate those characters and their stories into the comics is a real treat for not only the fans, but also us as well," added editor Heather Antos in the statement. "Diving deeper into Queen Grudge’s mind, to Adira's relationship with Gray and more, 'Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century' gives readers an incredibly detailed perspective of these fan favorite characters."

"Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century #1" will arrive on March 2, 2022 alongside a pair of feline-focused variant covers, one courtesy of interior artist Angel Hernandez and a special retailer incentive offering from Aaron Harvey.

