Geordi La Forge of Star Trek: TNG scores a solo mission in IDW's 'Star Trek: The Mirror War' one-shot

Expanding upon IDW Publishing's dip into "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and their uncanny encounters in the Mirror Universe that we first relayed to you back in 2021, a new one-shot comic set in the same realm shines a spotlight on the fan favorite character of Geordi La Forge (portrayed by actor LeVar Burton).

The new title, called "Star Trek: Mirror War - Captain La Forge," is written by J. Holtham ("Cloak & Dagger") and accented by riveting artwork courtesy of Carlos Rodriguez and colorist DC Alonso. This reflective dimension offers many illuminating keys to La Forge's upbringing as a bullied child and how he overcame his sightless childhood.

The storyline of "Star Trek: The Mirror War – Captain La Forge" finds the popular Starfleet officer deployed on an investigatory scouting mission at the request of Jean-Luc Picard when he's kidnapped and suddenly teleported inside a glass confinement cell called an agony booth. 

The strange abductor is a mysterious hooded figure who relishes in torturing La Forge while the imprisoned Starfleet captain tries to understand his captor’s connection to his past. Check out a 5-page preview in the gallery below.

The seminal TV series, "Star Trek: The Next Generation," never received a proper Mirror Universe treatment in its heyday, but all that changed in September of last year when IDW launched "Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Mirror War." 

Scribes Scott and David Tipton teamed up with series artist Carlo Nieto for this ongoing 13-issue event. It will see a ruthless Captain Picard hungering for limitless power when his dark reflection discovers information that can change the fortunes of the debilitated Terran Empire.  

This year-long offering rolled out with issues #1 – #8 chronicling a main narrative followed by four planned interwoven tie-in one shots, the first of which appeared in December and focused on the sentient android Data.

IDW Publishing's "Star Trek: The Mirror War – Captain La Forge #1" hit stores and online shops March 2.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.