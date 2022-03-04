Geordi La Forge of Star Trek: TNG scores a solo mission in IDW's 'Star Trek: The Mirror War' one-shot

Geordi is trapped in an agony booth in this new Mirror Universe tale from IDW.

Expanding upon IDW Publishing's dip into "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and their uncanny encounters in the Mirror Universe that we first relayed to you back in 2021, a new one-shot comic set in the same realm shines a spotlight on the fan favorite character of Geordi La Forge (portrayed by actor LeVar Burton).

The new title, called "Star Trek: Mirror War - Captain La Forge," is written by J. Holtham ("Cloak & Dagger") and accented by riveting artwork courtesy of Carlos Rodriguez and colorist DC Alonso. This reflective dimension offers many illuminating keys to La Forge's upbringing as a bullied child and how he overcame his sightless childhood.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The storyline of "Star Trek: The Mirror War – Captain La Forge" finds the popular Starfleet officer deployed on an investigatory scouting mission at the request of Jean-Luc Picard when he's kidnapped and suddenly teleported inside a glass confinement cell called an agony booth.

The strange abductor is a mysterious hooded figure who relishes in torturing La Forge while the imprisoned Starfleet captain tries to understand his captor’s connection to his past. Check out a 5-page preview in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

The seminal TV series, "Star Trek: The Next Generation," never received a proper Mirror Universe treatment in its heyday, but all that changed in September of last year when IDW launched "Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Mirror War."

Scribes Scott and David Tipton teamed up with series artist Carlo Nieto for this ongoing 13-issue event. It will see a ruthless Captain Picard hungering for limitless power when his dark reflection discovers information that can change the fortunes of the debilitated Terran Empire.

This year-long offering rolled out with issues #1 – #8 chronicling a main narrative followed by four planned interwoven tie-in one shots, the first of which appeared in December and focused on the sentient android Data.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

IDW Publishing's "Star Trek: The Mirror War – Captain La Forge #1" hit stores and online shops March 2.

