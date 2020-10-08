Beam up this sneak peek at 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 3's wild opening scene (video)

CBS All Access held virtual "Star Trek Universe" panel as part of New York Comic Con 2020 today (Oct. 8) and as a special treat for fans fervently counting down the days until the Season 3 premiere episode of "Star Trek: Discovery," they showed the first two minutes of the first episode.

It picks up more or less where the Season 2 finale, " Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2 " left us. Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery have defeated the evil A.I. called Control, saved the sphere data and use the red signal time travel technology to jump 950 years into the future.

We see a debris field and a dogfight between two ships of unknown design. The pilot of one is using a peculiar looking control interface as his viewscreen is filled with the face of his opponent, who is hurling insults at him.

That pilot is Cleveland Booker (David Ajala) and at the very next instant, his ship computer warns him that a time anomaly has been detected, a wormhole of sorts opens up of his starboard bow and in hurtles Burnham in her time travel suit, colliding with Booker's ship.

Burnham spins out of out control through the debris field and plummets to the planet below. With thrusters malfunctioning and her heat shield only partially operational, she tumbles out of control towards the surface. We see Booker's ship is also in a similar dilemma, both leaving smoke trails and creating sonic boom as they fall, straight down, through the sky.

Frantically, Burnham reboots her suit's systems and manages to activate the impact shield with just seconds remaining before she crashes. The ground races towards her…

And we'll have to wait another seven days to find out what happens!

Season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery" premieres on CBS All Access on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Every episode of " Star Trek: The Lower Decks " is available on CBS All Access. Previous seasons of "Discovery" and "Picard" are currently available on the subscription service CBS All Access, and on Netflix and Amazon outside of the U.S.



Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter @LorumIpsum. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.