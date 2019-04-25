Stunning 'Star Trek' Comic Art Sells for Nearly $14K in Recent Auction

The cover of "Star Trek: Year Five" #1 sold for $13,750 at auction in April 2019.

A gorgeous "Star Trek" cover art piece featuring The Original Series cast sold for $13,750 in a recent auction.

"A longtime collector of pop culture from New York state" ponied up the funds for the Greg Hildebrandt art, which graced the debut issue of "Star Trek: Year Five" #1, Heritage Auctions spokesperson Eric Bradley said in an email to Space.com.

The piece features an image of Capt. James T. Kirk beside representations of his ship (the USS Enterprise) and various planets. Below him are large images of Spock and Dr. McCoy, and then several other smaller pictures of the rest of the "Star Trek" crew.

Related: 'Star Trek': 50 Artists. 50 Years. (A Sci-Fi Art Slideshow)

" Star Trek: Year Five " is released by IDW Publishing and will have several creators working on the first story arc, which the company says explores " a hidden chapter of Enterprise history ." The 38 by 28-inch (96 by 71 centimeters) piece by Hildebrandt was expected to sell for between $10,000 to $15,000. (No word on its value in Federation credits.)

For Trekkies, the auction also featured Steven Chorney's 1991 poster study for "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" and Richard "Sparky" Moore's "Star Trek: Mission to Horatius" book cover and interior illustrations.

Heritage also featured several sci-fi, fantasy and horror artworks in this auction, such as the 1954 original cover art for "Orbit Science Fiction" #5 by Ed Valigursky and the 1953 painting "Dark Moon," Hannes Bok's original cover art for "Fantasy Digest" (which was subsequently renamed "Fantasy Magazine").

Take a look at some of the items auctioned below:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) "Star Trek: Mission to Horatius" book cover (1968) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) "Star Trek: Year Five" #1 cover Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) Original cover art for "Orbit Science Fiction #5" (1954) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) 1991 poster study for "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country"

