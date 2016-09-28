'Star Trek': 50 Artists. 50 Years. (A Sci-Fi Art Slideshow)

Celebrating "Star Trek"

Photo by Hanneke Weitering

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek," the Paley Center for Media in New York City hosted 50 pieces of art by 50 artists in a gallery. Other activities, like free screenings and photo-ops, accompanied the art gallery.

'Star Trek': 50 Artists. 50 Years.

Photo by Hanneke Weitering

The "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years" gallery at the Paley Center for Media in New York City featured 50 original works of art to commemorate the franchise's 50th anniversary. The gallery presented a variety of styles and textures, with both 2D and 3D pieces.

Cartoons, Hairspray and Postage Stamps

Photo by Hanneke Weitering

This view of the "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years" gallery shows "Mr. Spock & Mr. Spock II" by Ty Mattson, "Phasers Set to Stunning" by Christopher Ryan Ross, "Untitled" by Ulises Farinas, "Homestead" by Amir Abou-Roumié and the original art for the U.S. Postal Service's commemorative stamps by The Heads of State.

"Star Trek" Sculptures

Photo by Hanneke Weitering

Three-dimensional sculptures are surrounded by 2D works of art in the "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years" gallery.

Several Styles of "Star Trek" Art

Photo by Hanneke Weitering

Artwork at the "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years" gallery came in many different shapes, sizes, textures and styles. Many artists re-created the retro look of the 1960s, when "Star Trek" was born.

"The Vulcan Salute"

Artwork by Leonard Nimoy. Photo by Hanneke Weitering

Leonard Nimoy, the actor who played Spock, created this piece using photographs of the famous Vulcan hand salute. Nimoy passed away on Feb. 27, 2015, but his artwork still made it to the "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years" gallery this fall. (Note: This photo contains a glare/reflection from the glass in the art gallery. See a clearer digital image here.)

"They're Dead, Jim"

Artwork by Anna-Maria Jung . Photo by Hanneke Weitering.

Austrian artist Anna-Maria Jung grew up watching "Star Trek." She created this cartoon, titled "They're Dead, Jim," which shows the brutal deaths of "Redshirt" characters in a comical light.

"Home Is Where the Journey Is"

Artwork by Calvin Ma . Photo by Hanneke Weitering.

This ceramic model of the USS Enterprise was hand-sculpted by Calvin Ma, an award-winning artist from San Francisco.

"Strange New Worlds"

Artwork by Dave Perillo . Photo by Hanneke Weitering.

Caption: This illustration of the USS Enterprise is by Dave Perillo, an American cartoonist who has created art for Marvel and Disney. "I wanted this piece to reflect that era of design since the show debuted in the mid-60s," Perillo said.

"Strangely Drawn to It"

Artwork by Dave Quiggle . Photo by Hanneke Weitering.

In this illustration by Dave Quiggle, Spock holds a black cat on his lap — but not just any cat. This is actually a shape-shifting feline from the original series by the name of Isis. She can also appear as a human female.

"Fifty Aliens"

Artwork by Derek Charm . Photo by Hanneke Weitering.

In honor of "Star Trek's" 50th anniversary, comic book artist Derek Charm chose to illustrate 50 aliens from the various "Star Trek" series. "I wanted each of these representatives to be more or less presented with equal importance and highlight the diversity found in this universe full of all kinds of life," said Charm.