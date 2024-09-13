Apollo 11 moonwalk footprint featured on Sprayground's latest backpack

Follow in the footsteps of Apollo astronauts with a new space-themed backpack that aims to inspire a sense of exploration and transport wearers to the lunar surface.

Sprayground , a New York-based accessories label, has launched an extraterrestrial backpack in collaboration with NASA. The "STEP INTO THE FUTURE" backpack features a lunar design embossed with an astronaut footprint, reminiscent of the first moonwalk during the Apollo 11 mission .

Before we could blast off with the backpack, we had to put it to the test. We found it to be incredibly durable with water-resistant fabric on the exterior, as well as versatile with side pockets, a sunglasses compartment and an area for your laptop. It also has a back sleeve that slides over the handles of carry-on luggage for easy travel. The embossed astronaut footprint offers a unique design and honors a historical event that fosters the spirit of adventure all customers can relate to.

Sprayground was inspired not only by the Apollo landings, but by the ever-expanding amount of access to space today. "With space travel becoming a reality, we saw an opportunity to take our inspiration to new heights," David BenDavid, Sprayground's founder, told Space.com.

"We wanted to create a bag that captures this new frontier, using iconic elements and textures that have never been seen before in a backpack. That's why we reached out to NASA to create a truly unique backpack that pushes the boundaries of design, just as they push the boundaries of space exploration."

The idea for the backpack's design stems from BenDavid's visit to an observatory in Joshua Tree National Park, when he viewed the moon up close and witnessed first-hand the mesmerizing texture of the lunar surface, which he said he "could almost feel" through the telescope. It is that texture that is emulated in the exterior material of the backpack itself, while the main design feature — an astronaut footprint — honors the first moon landing and what it means to be an explorer, both on Earth and beyond.

Engineered with Sprayground's signature high-quality materials, the backpack is built to withstand any environment. It is equipped with ergonomic mesh back padding and adjustable straps, and has multiple compartments that offer ample storage space, making it suitable for work, travel and even more adventurous missions.

"We hope this design sparks a sense of adventure and encourages people to keep exploring the unknown, all while daring to be different," BenDavid said. "It's a stylish reminder that the spirit of exploration isn't just about traveling, it's also pushing boundaries in every aspect of your life."

Sprayground's latest NASA-inspired backpack with embossed astronaut footprint on lunar surface. Space helmet not included. (Image credit: Future/Samantha Mathewson)

The "STEP INTO THE FUTURE" backpack aims to capture the bold, innovative spirit Sprayground is known for. Since the company started in 2010, they have reinvigorated the backpack market, creating pieces that allow customers to embrace their individuality and personal style.

Sprayground's latest NASA-inspired backpack with embossed astronaut footprint on lunar surface. (Image credit: Sprayground)

"Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of design and inspire our fans to express themselves through fashion pieces that can help them explore the world," BenDavid said. " NASA is all about exploration and innovation, just like us. As NASA explores the unknown and breaks new ground, we aim to create products that are bold, unique, and ready for any adventure."