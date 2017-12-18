Mission to Mars! Buzz Aldrin's Cosmic Sprayground Fashion Line in Photos

A New Adventure
Famed Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Sprayground have partnered together and created the "Mission to Mars" fashion line. Here Aldrin holds the Solar Panel Backpack.
The line will be included in a fashion capsule that will travel to Mars.
This is Buzz Aldrin's first and only fashion collaboration.
The line includes futuristically designed coat and hat.
The team also created a solar panel backpack which contains several solar panel strips. The bag offers two USB ports.
The total line includes a shark patches backpack, a solar panel backpack, a hat, a coat, gloves and more.
The inspiration for the line, understandably, came from space adventures and new frontiers.
The "Mission to Mars" hat dons a shark patch and a flap to protect your neck.
The "Mission to Mars" fashion line offers two backpacks. The Shark Patches Backpack offers multiple pockets, a laptop section inside and separate pocket for sunglasses, just for starters, and is made of water-resistant fabric.
As part of this unique line of clothing, the Shark Patches Parka is a limited edition item, as are the other products, never to be produced again.