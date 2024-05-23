SpaceX to launch 3rd mission in 2 days this evening

The SpaceX launches just keep on coming.
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 23 more of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida today (May 23), during a 3.5-hour window that opens at 6:45 p.m. EDT (2245 GMT). It will be the third mission in the past two days for the company.
SpaceX will webcast the launch live via X, starting about five minutes before the window opens.
Related: Starlink satellite train: How to see and track it in the night sky
The Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth about 8 minutes after launch, if all goes according to plan. It will make a powered, vertical touchdown on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions," which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
It will be the 13th launch and landing for this particular first stage, according to a SpaceX mission description. Half of its 12 flights to date have been Starlink missions.
The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, will carry the 23 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO) tonight, deploying them about 65 minutes after liftoff.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Tonight's action comes on the heels of a SpaceX doubleheader. On Wednesday (May 22), the company launched the NROL-146 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from California and a batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast.
SpaceX has now launched 52 orbital missions this year, 36 of which have been dedicated to building out the Starlink megaconstellation.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.