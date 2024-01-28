SpaceX to launch 2 rockets 3 hours apart today in Starlink doubleheader

SpaceX plans to launch two more batches of its Starlink internet satellites today (Jan. 28), in doubleheader liftoffs just three hours apart.
A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 23 Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida today during a 3.5-hour-long window that opens at 6:15 p.m. EST (2315 GMT).
Another Falcon 9 will carry 22 more Starlinks skyward from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, during a nearly four-hour window that opens today at 9:16 p.m. EST (6:16 p.m. local time, and 0216 GMT on Jan. 29).
You can watch both launches via SpaceX's account on X (formerly known as Twitter). In each case, coverage will begin about five minutes before the window opens.
Related: Starlink satellite train: How to see and track it in the night sky
On both of today's launches, the Falcon 9's first stage will came back to Earth about 8.5 minutes after liftoff for a landing on a SpaceX drone ship, which will be stationed at sea.
It will be the 18th launch and landing for the booster flying from KSC and the ninth for the one launching from Vandenberg, according to SpaceX. The company's reuse record is 19 launches, set by a Falcon 9 just last month.
The Falcon 9 upper stages, meanwhile, will deploy the Starlink batches into low Earth orbit a little over an hour after each launch today.
Today's launches will be the eighth and ninth of the year already for SpaceX, which has said it's aiming for 144 orbital missions in 2024.
In keeping with that ambitious plan, there's another SpaceX mission right around the corner: A Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch Northrop Grumman's robotic Cygnus cargo craft toward the International Space Station on Tuesday (Jan. 30).
Today's Starlink doubleheader comes on a somber anniversary. On Jan. 28, 1986, NASA's space shuttle Challenger broke apart less than two minutes after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts on board.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.