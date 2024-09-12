SpaceX's private Polaris Dawn astronauts talk US flag and kids' books from orbit on historic spaceflight (videos)
'We are forever grateful.'
The private Polaris Dawn crew called home from space to share their historic mission with two nonprofit organizations close to their hearts.
Polaris Dawn, funded and commanded by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, lifted off early Tuesday morning (Sept. 10) and has since accomplished the first commercial spacewalk and the highest orbit of a crewed vehicle since the Apollo years. But Isaacman and his crew also are supporting nonprofits through fundraising and public events to raise awareness.
As an example, the four astronauts unveiled the U.S. flag in their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday (Sept. 11) to honor the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, when coordinated terrorist attacks in several states killed about 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001.
Speaking of the sacrifices that members of the military and first responders made during that event and others, "we are forever grateful," Polaris Dawn pilot Scott Poteet, a business associate of Isaacman's and a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Air Force, told Folds of Honor from space.
Related: SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronauts perform historic 1st private spacewalk in orbit (video)
Folds of Honor is an organization supporting the spouses and families of fallen or disabled service members. "We just want to take a moment and honor those sacrifices and try to carry on the legacy," Poteet said.
Joining him on the call were Isaacman and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, both of whom are SpaceX engineers. Menon also did her own in-space event on Wednesday, during which she read from a children's book that she co-authored.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
"I am so excited to talk with all of you today and also get to read a book that's really special to me," Menon said from orbit, prior to reading the children's story on camera.
The book, "Kisses From Space" (Penguin Random House, 2024), is co-authored by Menon and Keri Vasek and illustrated by Andy Harkness. The story follows a family of "adventurous dragons" who support each other unconditionally.
All sale proceeds will benefit St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Isaacman also supported the hospital during the first space mission he funded and commanded, SpaceX's Inspiration4, which exceeded its $200 million fundraising goal in 2021.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace