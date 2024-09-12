SpaceX's private Polaris Dawn astronauts talk US flag and kids' books from orbit on historic spaceflight (videos)

The private Polaris Dawn crew called home from space to share their historic mission with two nonprofit organizations close to their hearts.

Polaris Dawn, funded and commanded by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, lifted off early Tuesday morning (Sept. 10) and has since accomplished the first commercial spacewalk and the highest orbit of a crewed vehicle since the Apollo years. But Isaacman and his crew also are supporting nonprofits through fundraising and public events to raise awareness.

As an example, the four astronauts unveiled the U.S. flag in their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday (Sept. 11) to honor the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, when coordinated terrorist attacks in several states killed about 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Polaris Dawn crew behind the U.S. flag on Sept. 11, 2024 while broadcasting from their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. From left: Sarah Gillis, Scott Poteet, Jared Isaacman, Anna Menon. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Speaking of the sacrifices that members of the military and first responders made during that event and others, "we are forever grateful," Polaris Dawn pilot Scott Poteet, a business associate of Isaacman's and a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Air Force, told Folds of Honor from space.

Folds of Honor is an organization supporting the spouses and families of fallen or disabled service members. "We just want to take a moment and honor those sacrifices and try to carry on the legacy," Poteet said.

Joining him on the call were Isaacman and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, both of whom are SpaceX engineers. Menon also did her own in-space event on Wednesday, during which she read from a children's book that she co-authored.

Polaris Dawn mission specialist Anna Menon reading the book she co-authored, "Kisses From Space", from a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in September 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX)

"I am so excited to talk with all of you today and also get to read a book that's really special to me," Menon said from orbit, prior to reading the children's story on camera.

The book, "Kisses From Space" (Penguin Random House, 2024), is co-authored by Menon and Keri Vasek and illustrated by Andy Harkness. The story follows a family of "adventurous dragons" who support each other unconditionally.

All sale proceeds will benefit St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Isaacman also supported the hospital during the first space mission he funded and commanded, SpaceX's Inspiration4, which exceeded its $200 million fundraising goal in 2021.