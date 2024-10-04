World Space Week 2024: How space technology arms scientists fighting climate change

An image of Earth snapped by the Juice spacecraft as it made a historic flyby on August 20, 2024

Advancements in space technology have helped climate scientists better understand and manage Earth’s climate.

This year’s World Space Week, celebrated annually from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, features events highlighting the theme "Space & Climate Change," which is designed to underscore the transformative impact of space technology in the ongoing battle against climate change.

"WSW 2024 stands as a connecting platform for global collaboration, uniting experts, students and enthusiasts from diverse fields to discuss and craft strategies utilizing space technology for ecological sustainability and resilience against climate change," according to the World Space Week Association (WSWA).

The United Nations began World Space Week celebrations in 1999. It is observed annually during the first week of October in recognition of the launch of Sputnik , the first human-made object to reach orbit that made its space-based arrival on Oct. 4, 1957, and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty , which happened on Oct. 10, 1967.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of World Space Week, and the theme emphasizes the proactive role space exploration plays in mitigating the effects of climate change on Earth. Today, climate scientists use satellites to closely monitor greenhouse gas emissions and measure carbon dioxide and methane in the planet’s atmosphere from space. Space technology is also used to monitor weather patterns and changes in global sea levels, providing information needed for more accurate predictions and remediation.

Events for World Space Week are held around the globe, with over 16,000 planned for 2024 across more than 90 countries. Activities range from educational workshops and interactive sessions to panel discussions and collaborative projects. A full list of registered events can be found online, making it easy to find activities in your neighborhood. You can also host your own space-related event. WSWA encourages groups and individuals to organize local activities to spread awareness and celebrate the crucial role space technology plays in the fight against climate change.

If you plan to host an event, be sure to register with WSWA to add to their global coverage map and receive helpful materials. And, of course, Space.com will be celebrating World Space Week with a series of stories related to space technology and climate change.

Be sure to check back throughout the week for the latest news and updates on WSWA events that may be happening near you!