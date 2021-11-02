(Image credit: NASA/NOAA)

Climate change is affecting Earth so seriously, its consequences can be seen from space.

In August, climate scientists from around the world wrote the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report , a state of affairs of human-caused climate change.

And in this report, scientists reaffirm the disastrous consequences that climate change’s effects will continue to have. They show that as the globe continues to warm, weather patterns are becoming more severe, the seas more unruly and disasters more unpredictable.

These effects are even visible to Earth-observing satellites, watching from space. Satellites see climate change's impact in the form of wildfires, melting ice, shifts in the seasons, growing floods and much more.