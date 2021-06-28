Wow! NASA photographer spots space station crossing the sun during spacewalk (video)

A NASA photographer captured an amazing sight Friday (June 25) when the International Space Station crossed the sun while two astronauts were spacewalking outside.

In a series of photos, NASA photographer Joel Kowsky captured the station's solar transit, as the event is called, as astronauts Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency and Shane Kimbrough of NASA worked outside to install a new Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) on the orbiting laboratory. NASA combined the images into a time-lapse video and mosaic.

Image 1 of 3 NASA photographer captured this stunning series of photos of the International Space Station crossing the face of the sun while two astronauts worked outside the outpost on July 25, 2021. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky) Image 2 of 3 This photo shows the International Space Station as it begins its traverse across the sun's disk as seen by NASA photographer Joel Kowsky on June 25, 2021. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky) Image 3 of 3 A view of the International Space Station in the center of the sun during a June 25, 2021 transit. Two astronauts, not visible here, were working outside the station at the time. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

The mosaic image is a composition of seven subsequent frames taken from Nellysford, Virginia, as the space station traversed the face of the sun at the speed of roughly 5 miles per second, which is about 18,000 mph (29,000 kph), according to a NASA photo description.

The six-hour and 45-minute spacewalk was the third for Pesquet and Kimbrough in less than two weeks as they completed work on augmenting the space station's power systems. The iROSA panel deployed on Friday was the second of six new panels to be installed at the station.

Friday's extravehicular activity (EVA) positioned the second iROSA opposite the first on the far left, or port side of the space station's backbone truss. Now both the 2B and 4B power channels on the port 6 (P6) truss have the new arrays deployed.

There are currently seven astronauts on board the space station. In addition to Pesquet and Kimbrough, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Mark Vande Hei currently reside on board, together with Japan's Akihiko Hoshide and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy.

