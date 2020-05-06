The US Space Force is recruiting (and has a snazzy promo video just for you)

It's official: The U.S. Space Force wants you to join the ranks of the newest branch of the American Armed Forces.

In a new recruitment video unveiled today (May 6), the Space Force makes its case for a military life among the stars.

"Some people look to the stars and ask, 'What if?'" the video says. "Our job is to have an answer." Space Force officials shared the video on social media with a link to a recruitment website here.

Related: Not enough Americans understand the need for Space Force

A still from the U.S. Space Force's first promotional video released on May 6, 2020. (Image credit: U.S. Space Force)

The Space Force is the sixth and newest branch of the U.S. military and was ordered by President Donald Trump to oversee U.S. military activities in space. It was officially established in December when Trump signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. The Space Force is part of the Department of the Air Force, much like the U.S. Marine Corps is part of the Department of the Navy.

In recent months, Space Force officials have weighed in on a Russian anti-satellite test, launched a website, unveiled a logo, welcomed its first 86 graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy and, on May 1, began taking transfer applications from active service members hoping to snag a spot in the space-focused military branch.

The Space Force's promotional video offers tantalizing glimpses of U.S military activities in space. The military has constellations of communication, navigation and reconnaissance satellites in orbit, among other assets.

The video begins with what appears to be a potential recruit staring up into a starry night sky, then shifts quickly to scenes of rocket launches, astronauts, Space Force personnel and spaceflights. A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket makes a cameo, as does the Air Force's X-37B space plane, a reusable robotic military spacecraft that flies on classified missions. (The sixth X-37B flight, called OTV-6, will launch May 16.) There's even a fanciful deep-space vehicle that hints at Space Force missions beyond low-Earth orbit.

"Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet," the video adds as a zinger.

As promotional videos go, this one's not bad. It's catchy and fits in well with the Air Force's "Aim High" and the Army's "Be All You Can Be" taglines.

"This is an historic time to be in the space business and I could not be more excited to extend the opportunity to our active duty Air Force members to officially transfer into the Space Force," Gen. Jay Raymond, Space Force Chief of Space Operations and U.S. Space Command Commander, said in a statement last month to active duty service members looking to transfer to the branch. "We have the unique opportunity to create a new service; your energy, passion and expertise will be critical to our success."

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Instagram.