Watch Rocket Lab launch mystery mission early on Nov. 5

A Rocket Lab Electron vehicle launches five "Internet of Things" satellites for the French company Kineis on Sept. 20, 2024.

Rocket Lab plans to launch a hush-hush mission early Tuesday morning (Nov. 5), and you can watch the action live.

The mission, for a "confidential commercial customer," is set to lift off atop an Electron vehicle from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. EST (0930 GMT).

Rocket Lab will webcast the launch live, beginning 30 minutes before liftoff. Space.com will carry the feed if Rocket Lab makes it available.

Tuesday's mission, which Rocket Lab calls "'Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes," will send one commercial satellite to low Earth orbit.

That's pretty much all we know about it, however; the company did not provide further information, presumably at the request of its unnamed customer.

"Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" will be Rocket Lab's 12th launch of 2024 and 54th overall. All of these missions have been performed by the 59-foot-tall (18 meters) Electron, which is designed to give small satellites dedicated rides to Earth orbit or beyond. (An Electron launched NASA's CAPSTONE mission, which sent a cubesat to the moon.)

But that will change soon, if all goes according to plan: Rocket Lab is developing a larger, partially reusable rocket called Neutron, which is expected to debut next year.