'City of Lights' as seen at night from space: Space photo of the day

France's capital and largest city, Paris, is seen from 261 miles above in this photo taken aboard the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA)

Paris, France's capital, displays why it is known as the "City of Lights" in this photo taken from on board the International Space Station.

Why is this amazing?

From the vantage point of the photo, you are looking down at 2.05 million people — the population of France's capital and largest city.



Paris is known as the "City of Lights" for its early and extensive use of street lighting and it being at the center of the Enlightenment, a historical period characterized by the rise of reason, the scientific method and liberty. As this photo documents, its nickname is well deserved, especially from high above Earth at night.

When, where and how was it taken?

This photo of Paris was taken at 9:54 p.m. local time on March 14, 2025 from 261 miles (420 kilometers) above the city through a window aboard the International Space Station.



The astronaut who captured this shot — possibly Expedition 72 flight engineer Don Pettit, who has been working on photo documenting cities at night — used by Nikon Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera with a 200mm lens.

Can any landmarks be seen?

From this orientation, the Eiffel Tower can be seen glowing brightly in yellow light left of center. Just north of it, lit in white is the Arc de Triomphe.



The Palais Garnier and the Basilique du Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre can be seen above the center of the photo,

Where can I learn more?

From an earlier photo of day, see another of Don Pettit's stunning Earth images and read about the "overview effect" experienced by astronauts after viewing our home planet from space.