Save up to 88% on solar eclipse glasses at Amazon ahead of the 1st eclipse of 2022

If you want to view this month's solar eclipse you'll need to do so safely, luckily Amazon has savings on solar eclipse glasses.

The coming solar eclipse is due to happen on April 30, so now is the time to go and grab those glasses to protect your eyes if you happen to be in the region of visibility across South America or the Pacific Ocean. You can get glasses made by a NASA-approved manufacturer for either $11.99 (10 pack) or $5.99 for two. One thing to note is although it's a saving of 88% the original price does seem very high, so this looks like a better deal than it is, but we still think the price you pay is a good one. And even if you're not in the visibility region for the April 30 solar eclipse, you can use them for safe sun observing or the next solar eclipse in your area.

A solar eclipse is an event where the moon obscures the view of the sun, and this is a fairly rare occurrence. You can find out where and when to view them but you will need eye protection to do so as looking directly at the sun can cause serious long-term damage.

Amazon is selling solar eclipse glasses for good prices, and they're not just any old pieces of eye protection either. The Soluna glasses filter 100% of harmful ultraviolet light, 100% of infrared light and over 99% of intense visible light. The glasses are made by the American Paper Optics, which are approved by NASA and have been independently tested to meet standards on direct sun viewing.

It's always a good idea to have a pair of protective glasses for a solar eclipse as when the moon moves out of the way of the Sun and the light becomes visible again, looking at it directly can cause long-term damage. These glasses are perfect if you want to view the eclipse as a group with friends or family.

