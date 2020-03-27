See Venus swing by the crescent moon this weekend

On Friday (March 27), the moon will be about 10 degrees to the south of Venus in the evening sky. Both will be in the constellation of Aries, the ram. (Image credit: SkySafari

The "evening star" Venus will meet up with the waxing, crescent moon in the night sky this weekend. You can spot the celestial pair above the western horizon after sunset.

On Saturday (March 28), the moon and Venus will be in conjunction — meaning they share the same celestial longitude and will appear close together — at 6:37 a.m. EDT (1037 GMT), according to the skywatching site In-The-Sky.org.

For skywatchers in the United States, the conjunction occurs when both Venus and the moon are below the horizon, so the closest approach won't be visible. However, they'll be pretty close together on the nights before and after the conjunction.

On Saturday (March 28), the moon will be about 7 degrees to the south of Venus — or about 3 degrees closer than the night before. The moon will be in the constellation of Taurus, the bull, which Venus will remain in Aries. (Image credit: SkySafari

While both Venus will be in the constellation of Aries, the ram on Friday (March 27), the moon will move along into its neighboring constellation of Taurus, the bull, come Saturday night.

Also visible nearby is the bright star Aldebaran, also known as the "eye" of Taurus, the bull. You may even be able to see the planet Uranus closer to the horizon, but only if you have a dark sky and binoculars or a telescope.

