Save 33% on SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD this Black Friday

By Brett Tingley
Save 33% on one of the most secure and portable solid state drives this Black Friday with the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD — boost your storage and save your money.

The savings on the ultra-portable SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD can't be matched this Black Friday. (Image credit: Future)

Taking high-resolution pictures or videos of the cosmos consumes a lot of memory. For that reason, it's good to have portable data storage that can withstand travel and hold up to the elements. The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External Solid State Drive offers fast, on-the-go storage in a convenient form factor that is water and dust-resistant to IP65 rating.

For those that need secure and portable data storage, SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD can't be beat  —  and you can save 33% off on this portable solid-state drive at a price of just $99.99 at Amazon

While photographing solar eclipses or rocket launches for Space.com, I've had to offload RAW images from my cameras onto a laptop in order to keep shooting, a timely process that can take up a lot of my computer's internal storage. An external solid state drive like the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD offers an incredible amount of data storage in a robust package that is resistant to drops, water and dust  —  the exact conditions one can expect to encounter when photographing the night sky or spaceflight events in the field. 

It's not just the huge 2TB capacity that this tiny portable external drive offers, it also transfers data up to a blistering 1050MB/s thanks to the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection.

This external SSD makes a great gift this holiday season alongside other suggestions we've rounded up like the best power banks, best headlamps and best camera backpacks for photography and stargazing.

The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD includes a USB-C cable with a handy USB-C to USB-A adapter to ensure connectivity with most devices. A handy carabiner loop molded right into the enclosure lets users clip the solid state drive right to a camera bag or backpack for easy on-the-go storage.

The portability of this 2TB solid state drive can't be beat. (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD has 2 terabytes of 3-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance ratings ensure you won't have to worry about losing your photos or other data when working in the field, making this an excellent choice for photographers or astronomers.

Consensus: This is a safe and secure external solid state drive perfect for those who need fast data storage in the field.

Buy if: You need secure and portable data storage, fast USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 speeds and dust, water and drop resistance.

Don't buy if: You're looking for something even more portable (if that's even possible) or that can connect wirelessly.

Alternative models: If 2TB isn't right for you, SanDisk also offers a 500GB version that is 17% off at Amazon, or a 4TB version that is also 33% off this Black Friday.

