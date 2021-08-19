The 1st trailer for 'Ripout,' a sci-fi horror shooter, is full of alien monsters

Indie game maker Pet Project Games has released an official trailer for their hotly anticipated sci-fi horror game, "Ripout."

Due for release in 2022, "Ripout" is a first person co-op shooter set in the not-too-distant future in 2084 on board a spaceship. Players will be able to use a live pet gun — a gun which fires a live alien pet that helps you in combat against mutants trying to kill you.

The game will be available on PC from Steam (people are able to wishlist it right now) as well as Epic Games Store. Ripout also uses Epic Games' "Unreal Engine" which is the same game engine that powers hit games like Fortnite and the Gears of War series.

Ripout features procedurally generated missions with changeable difficulty settings on a backdrop of multiple spaceships which are home alien mutants — some of the most dangerous creatures known to humankind. Players will need bravery and teamwork in order to complete these missions and potentially stop man's galactic enemies from taking over the world and infecting every living thing.

The trailer shows how the live pet gun works and its importance to the player when fighting the alien mutants in the game. The video also reveals how the enemies will look in the game as well as giving the audience a taste of the sound and visual effects we can expect to see when the game is released.

With the game not being released until next year, Pet Project Games will no doubt be releasing new content before its release but players can add the game to their wishlist on Steam.

