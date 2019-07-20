Relive the Apollo 11 Moon Landing Mission in Real Time!

Editor's update for July 25, 2019: The real-time stream of Apollo 11 from ApolloinRealTime.org has ended. Thank you for joining us!

Fifty years ago, humans from Earth first walked on the moon and you can relive NASA's historic Apollo 11 mission as it happened with two amazing livestreams this month courtesy of ApolloinRealTime.org's Ben Feist and Space.com partner Simulation Curriculum, creator of the night sky software Starry Night and SkySafari 6.

With ApolloinRealTime.org, Feist and archivist Stephen Slater has created an immersive experience that stitches together vast amounts of Apollo 11 mission audio, images, video and transcripts to give viewers a full accounting of the historic mission that sent astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the moon. While Space.com is simulcasting ApolloinRealTime.org's live stream above, for the best experience you'll want to visit the website itself, which features a number of multimedia experiences and options not possible in the YouTube Feed.

Key dates:

Liftoff: July 16, 1969; 9:32 a.m. EDT (1332 GMT)

Lunar Orbit Arrival: July 19, 1969, 1:21 p.m. EDT (17:21 GMT)

Moon Landing: July 20, 4:17 p.m. EDT (2017 GMT)

Liftoff from the moon: July 21, 1969, 1:54 p.m. EDT (17:54 GMT)

Lunar Orbit Departure: July 22, 1969, 12:55 a.m. EDT (04:55 GMT)

Splashdown: July 24, 1969; 12:50 p.m. EDT (1650 GMT)

Analytical Graphics

Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI) has also created a spectacular rendering of the the Apollo 11 mission as it happened. You can see that simulation here.

Simulation Curriculum

Simulation Curriculum has also created a real-time widget for NASA's Apollo 11 mission that allows users to relive the mission as it happened, with detailed digital renderings of the Saturn V rocket during launch and Apollo command module and lunar lander during the flight. Its Apollo 11 in Real Time widget allows viewers not only to track the Apollo mission, but also see the locations of planets and stars during the historic Apollo missions.

"The historic Apollo missions are an indelible part of the American experience and psyche," said Seth Meyers, Simulation Curriculum. "Generations remember Neil Armstrong's 'one small step for man,' and with the Apollo Mission data in Starry Night and SkySafari, millions of space enthusiasts will be able to vicariously experience these important space missions with precise, true-to-life simulations."

Simulation Curriculum has also teamed up with Celestron and Space.com for an Apollo 11 giveaway during the historic mission's anniversary. Find out how to enter to win here and check out our full guide to Apollo 11!