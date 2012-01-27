NASA's first space disaster occurred on Jan. 27, 1967, when a fire broke out inside the cockpit of the Apollo 1 spacecraft while it was still on the launch pad undergoing a supposedly routine test. The fire killed veteran astronauts Gus Grissom and Ed White, as well as first-time flyer Roger Chaffee, marking NASA's first fatal space tragedy. The Apollo 1 fire prompted an investigation that led to new safety checks for the Apollo capsules that eventually carried astronauts to the moon and back in the 1960s and 1970s.
Remembering the Apollo 1 Fire (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
