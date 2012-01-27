Remembering the Apollo 1 Fire (Infographic)

On Jan. 27, 1967, the crew of Apollo 1 was killed when fire engulfed their spacecraft during a ground test. The disaster stalled America's race to the moon for a year and a half.

NASA's first space disaster occurred on Jan. 27, 1967, when a fire broke out inside the cockpit of the Apollo 1 spacecraft while it was still on the launch pad undergoing a supposedly routine test. The fire killed veteran astronauts Gus Grissom and Ed White, as well as first-time flyer Roger Chaffee, marking NASA's first fatal space tragedy. The Apollo 1 fire prompted an investigation that led to new safety checks for the Apollo capsules that eventually carried astronauts to the moon and back in the 1960s and 1970s.