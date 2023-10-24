Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' space opera scores prequel series from Titan Comics, 'House of the Bloodaxe'

Portion of the cover for "Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe #1."

London-based Titan Comics just revealed that it will be publishing a new prequel comic series for "Rebel Moon."

"Rebel Moon," Netflix's ambitious two-part space opera from director Zack Snyder ("300," "Man of Steel," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice"), is coming to the streamer on Dec. 22, 2023 with "Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire." The conclusion, "Rebel Moon: The Scargiver," is slated to arrive on April 19, 2024.

"Rebel Moon" revolves around a mysterious outcast named Kora (Sofia Boutella) who gathers a crew of cutthroat mercenaries, assassins and freedom fighters to help protect her planet from a ruthless invasion orchestrated by an Imperium warlord called Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee).

The newly announced prequel, called "Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe," is coming in January 2024 and will be crafted using an original story by Snyder. "Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe" is a four-part companion miniseries penned by the Eisner-nominated Mags Visaggio ("Transformers vs. The Visionaries") with artwork from Clark Bint ("Murder Most Mundane") tastefully accented with atmospheric colors by Francesco Segala.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Set five years before the events depicted in 'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire,' the comic 'House of the Bloodaxe' provides backstory for the characters of Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, leaders of a band of outlaw revolutionaries (played by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), and their formidable family's history.

"As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It's up to him to settle conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war."

Check out a first look inside the premiere issue in the gallery below:

This prequel project will be the perfect dessert after ingesting Netflix's "Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire" this holiday season, as it adds more expansive details to the legends and lore of Snyder's entire "Rebel Moon" universe.

"I'm excited to collaborate with Mags to explore the rich and complex backstory of the Bloodaxe siblings," said Zack Snyder in a Titan statement. "In 'Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe,' fans will get to discover their motivation, as well as the genesis of the rebellion."

With enticing covers by Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, Rafael Albuquerque, Baldemar Rivas, and Andrea Olimpieri, Titan's "Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe #1" debuts in comic shops and digitally on Jan. 10, 2024.