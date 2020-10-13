Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander is 33% off for Prime Day

If you've ever wanted to build your own "Star Wars" droid team, now's your chance. The Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander set, normally $200, is on sale now for Prime Day for just under $135, though you will have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deal.

This Amazon Prime Day deal is a whopping 33% off and the largest sale we've ever seen on Amazon. The sale ends on Oct. 15 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) — Prime Day runs two days this year — so you'll have to act fast. This Prime Day deal is a whopping 33% off and the largest sale we've ever seen on Amazon since the set launched in 2019.



LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Set | Save $65.70 | Now $134.29 at Amazon This incredible LEGO Star Wars set not only offers three iconic droids, led by a 7-inch R2-D2, it also teaches coding. With a power hub and sensors, the droids can be programmed using an app to shoot targets or perform tasks to complete missions. This is a great early Christmas gift for ages 8 and up that's never been cheaper on Amazon, so bag it before the deal ends this Prime Day.

Lego's Star Wars Boost Droid Commander set comes with 1,177 pieces to let you (or your little Resistance of First Order trainees) build three different droids from the "Star Wars" universe: the iconic R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a small Mouse Droid. The models combine with a motor, color sensor, distance sensor, Bluetooth hub and Lego's Boost coding app to let you control one of the three robots at any given time.

You can build all three robots out of the box, but only drive one of them at a time.

R2-D2 stands over 7 inches (20 centimeters) high and is 3 inches (10cm) long and 5 inches (14 cm) wide. The Gonk Droid is a walking robot (unlike R2-D2 and the Mouse Droid) and is over 7 inches (18 cm) high, 6 inches (16 cm) long and 3 inches (9cm) wide. The Mouse Droid is over 5 inches (14 cm) high, 6 inches (17 cm) long and 3 inches (9 cm) wide.

Prime Day deals are only available to people with an Amazon Prime account. Prime costs $119 per year, but users can try it free for 30 days.

